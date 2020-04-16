Roku Users in the U.S. Can Tune In to The Roku Channel on April 18 to Watch the Special Event Supporting Frontline Healthcare Workers in the Fight Against COVID-19;

Roku Users in Canada, U.K. and Brazil Can Watch Through Participating Channel Partners

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) today announced it is partnering with Global Citizen to bring Roku users One World: Together at Home, a global special that pays tribute to and celebrates frontline healthcare workers. The event, which airs on Saturday, April 18, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, will be available on The Roku Channel in the U.S., as well as on partner channels on the Roku platform. For Canadian users, BeIN SPORTS XTRA on The Roku Channel and Global TV will broadcast the event, additionally it will be on Crave beginning Sunday, April 19. In the U.K., Roku users can tune in through Insight TV or watch Highlights of One World: Together at Home on BBC iPlayer, including Elton John, Lizzo and Paul McCartney performing from their homes. Those in Brazil can enjoy on their Roku devices through Globoplay. The historic special includes leading global health experts, alongside performances by the world's top artists and comedians.

"One World: Together at Home is a moment of unity, and a chance to come together, that will offer great entertainment to the at-home audience, while supporting the organization at the center of the pandemic response," said Hugh Evans, Co-Founder and CEO, Global Citizen. "We're extremely excited to have Roku onboard to help share this important message with millions of streamers."

In addition, the One World: Together at Home multi-hour digital broadcast will be available for users to stream on the Roku platform ahead of the live event. The broadcast will show unity among people who are affected by COVID-19, as well as celebrate and support the brave frontline health care workers around the world who are doing incredible, life-saving work.

"Now more than ever, people are coming together as a global community and our goal is to make streaming TV a little easier while people shelter in place," said Rob Holmes, Vice President, Programming and Engagement, Roku. "We're very proud to partner with Global Citizen and bring this historic event to Roku users. What better way to show support for those on the frontlines than by staying in and streaming at home together."

Curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga and hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert, the global special will feature appearances and musical performances from Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lady Gaga, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Stevie Wonder. The One World: Together at Home streamed event will include performances and appearances from Adam Lambert, Andra Day, Angèle, Anitta, Annie Lennox, Becky G, Ben Platt, Billy Ray Cyrus, Black Coffee, Bridget Moynahan, Burna Boy, Cassper Nyovest, Charlie Puth, Christine and the Queens, Common, Connie Britton, Danai Gurira, Delta Goodrem, Don Cheadle, Eason Chan, Ellie Goulding, Erin Richards, FINNEAS, Heidi Klum, Hozier, Hussain Al Jasmi, Jack Black, Jacky Cheung, Jack Johnson, Jameela Jamil, James McAvoy, Jason Segel, Jennifer Hudson, Jess Glynne, Jessie J, Jessie Reyez, John Legend, Juanes, Kesha, Lady Antebellum, Lang Lang, Leslie Odom Jr., Lewis Hamilton, Liam Payne, Lili Reinhart, Lilly Singh, Lindsey Vonn, Lisa Mishra, Lola Lennox, Luis Fonsi, Maren Morris, Matt Bomer, Megan Rapinoe, Michael Bublé, Milky Chance, Naomi Osaka, Natti Natasha, Niall Horan, Nomzamo Mbatha, P.K. Subban, Picture This, Rita Ora, Samuel L Jackson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Sebastián Yatra, Sheryl Crow, Sho Madjozi, SOFI TUKKER, SuperM, The Killers, Tim Gunn, Vishal Mishra and Zucchero.

About Global Citizen

Global Citizen is the world's largest movement of action takers and impact makers dedicated to ending extreme poverty by 2030. With over 10 million monthly advocates, our voices have the power to drive lasting change around sustainability, equality, and humanity. We post, tweet, message, vote, sign, and call to inspire those who can make things happen to act government leaders, businesses, philanthropists, artists, and citizens together improving lives. By downloading our app, Global Citizens learn about the systemic causes of extreme poverty, take action on those issues, and earn rewards, which can be redeemed for tickets to concerts, events, and experiences all over the world. To date, the actions of our community, along with high-level advocacy efforts and work with partners, has resulted in commitments and policy announcements from leaders valued at over $48 billion, affecting the lives of more than 2.25 billion people by 2030. For more information, visit www.GlobalCitizen.org.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. RokuTV models and Roku streaming players are available in select countries around the world through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with TV brands and service operators. Roku audio products are available in the U.S. through direct retail sales. Roku is headquartered in Los Gatos, Calif. U.S.A.

