The scope of this report is products regulated by the Consumer Credit Act. It, therefore, excludes student loans and mortgages.
Consumer credit debt collection involves the recovery of money that is owned by individuals to lenders, including providers of:
- General unsecured loans
- Guarantor finance
- High Cost Short Term Credit
- Home-collected credit
- Motor finance
- Credit card and other revolving loans
- Pawnbroking
- Logbook loans
- Rent-to-own
Debt purchase involves firms buying portfolios of consumer credit loans from banks or other finance companies.
- The debt purchasers buy the future revenues from loans, along with the right to collect them.
- The purchaser may collect the debts itself (often through a separate group business) or may appoint a third-party debt collection firm to act on its behalf.
The report quantifies the market size and trends while reviewing key factors behind these figures.
The leading consumer credit debt purchasers and debt collections agencies are profiled, and their performance is compared.
- Where firms carry out wider debt activities (e.g. dealing with utility bills rather than consumer credit debt) we measure only their consumer credit activities.
- This is done, where possible, by reference to the Group entities that are specifically authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority for this activity.
- We make estimates where necessary and provide details of these).
What does it include?
- Quantification of market size in 2019
- Historical growth since 2016.
- The author's thoughts on the outlook for the market (to be revised once the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is clear)
- Summary of market trends.
- Tables showing which debt firms different lenders have sold debt to or have appointed to collect debt on their behalf.
- Analysis and profiles of leading consumer debt collection agencies and debt purchasers.
Key Topics Covered:
1. About this report
- Summary
- About the author
2. About the market
- Market definitions
- Market background
- Adjacent markets
- Market attractiveness and barriers to entry
- Value drivers
- Regulation
3. Market size and growth
- Methodology
- Market size
- Debt sale market
- Appetite of investors and availability of capital
- Credit Services Association data
- Revenue trends
- Industry profitability
4. Market drivers
- Economic performance
- Consumer borrowing
- Ability to service borrowing
- Attitude of creditors
5. Improvements in systems and data usage
- Growth in outsourcing by the public sector
- Increased interest from other asset classes
6. Competitive landscape
- Profiles of leading debt collectors
- Arvato
- Capita plc
- Moorcroft
- Wescot
7. Profiles of leading debt purchasers
- Intrum
- Arrow Global
- Cabot
- Hoist Finance UK
- Idem Capital
- Link Financial
- GFKL Lowell
- Max Recovery
- Lantern
- PRA Group
8. Forecasts
- Approach
- Key driver forecasts
- Debt sale market forecasts
- Collections environment
- Market forecast
- Risks to the forecast
Companies Mentioned
- Arrow Global
- Cabot
- GFKL Lowell
- Hoist Finance
- Idem Capital
- Intrum
- Lantern
- Link Financial
- Max Recovery
- PRA Group
