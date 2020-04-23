Accruent Partners with UK Facilities Leader Mitie to Drive Efficiencies and Generate Cost Savings for Clients

Remote Monitoring Solution Adds Power to Facilities Management Leader's Solution

Austin, TX, April 23, 2020, the leading provider of solutions to manage the built environment, announced that it has entered a partnership with UK facilities management and professional services company Mitieto provide remote asset monitoring for Mitie's facilities management clients. Mitie's diverse customer base spans a range of industries including retail, commercial real estate, telecommunications, government and industrial sectors. Mitie will deploy Accruent's vx Observe internet of thingsto monitor and control a range of assets encompassing multiple manufacturers and models, with initial implementation across more than 3,700 sites.

A recent Forrester report, Internet-Of-Things Heat Maps For Operational Excellence, 2019, cited a survey in which companies listed facility management as the most common use case for which they planned to implement IoT applications in the next twelve months. Among the use cases cited by Forrester for driving value across industries is the use of IoT applications to enable predictive maintenance and asset performance management. Not surprisingly, the return on IoT investments in predictive and proactive maintenance is also driving facilities services firms to leverage IoT applications for their clients.

Mitie is among the leading facilities management firms in the UK, managing more than five million assets for a wide range of leading public and private sector organizations. Its Service Operations Centre is the focal point for the digital transformation strategy that is driving improved productivity and improving client service. Mitie selected Accruent's vx Observe IoT platform to deliver analytics and workflow that will provide data-driven support ensuring that its clients' buildings and infrastructure assets continue to run at optimal and cost-efficient levels.

The addition of Accruent's remote monitoring solutionto Mitie's service portfolio will offer client benefits that include: