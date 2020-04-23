CPR Cell Phone Repair Expands with Two New Stores in Nebraska

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2020 / CPR Cell Phone Repair is excited to announce two new locations have joined its growing network of mobile repair stores. The franchise welcomes George Monnier to the network with the opening of his Nebraska stores, CPR Bellevue and CPR Omaha-West.

To learn more about CPR Bellevue and CPR Omaha-West, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/bellevue-ne/ and https://www.cellphonerepair.com/omaha-west-ne/

"The CPR Network congratulates George on the opening of his new stores," said Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations at CPR Cell Phone Repair. "George's proven experience in the mobile repair industry paired with CPR's competitive offerings allow CPR Bellevue and CPR Omaha-West to become the first choice in repair services for these communities. The network is excited to expand our offerings in Nebraska with these two new locations."

Omaha is located on the eastern side of Nebraska, with Bellevue situated just south of the city. Nicknamed the "Gateway to the West," Omaha is the largest city in the state. The city is home to a diverse assortment of industries and is home to the headquarters of several major corporations. Both of George's stores are located conveniently near retail plazas, making them a convenient stop for residents.

"I've always been passionate about helping consumers save substantial dollars through dedicated service. I'm looking forward to providing my community with first-class customer service, reliable repairs, and fair and reasonable prices," said George of his store openings.

After a career working for multiple Fortune 500 companies, George has owned and managed mobile repair stores for the past three years. A lifelong Omaha resident, George grew up in Bellevue and graduated from Bellevue University. When he's not working, he enjoys golfing, fishing, hunting, and bowling with his grandchildren. To learn more about CPR Bellevue or CPR Omaha-West, get in contact with the stores at the details provided below.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Bellevue is located at:

2412 Cornhusker Rd

Bellevue, NE 68123

Please contact the store at 402-504-9942 or via email: repairs@cpr-bellevue.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/bellevue-ne/

CPR Cell Phone Repair Omaha-West is located at:

2887 S 168th St

Omaha, NE 68130

Please contact the store at 402-933-7090 or via email: repairs@cpr-omahawest.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/omaha-west-ne/

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest-growing mobile repair franchise in North America and operates over 850 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. In 2020, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 for the fifth consecutive year. Additionally, CPR was ranked in the top 50 of the list and placed second in the Electronics Repairs and Sales franchise business category. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

