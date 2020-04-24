CPR Cell Phone Repair Announces New Store Opening in Fenton, MO

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2020 / CPR Cell Phone Repair congratulates Derek Tullock on the opening of CPR Fenton, which is his second franchise location. As a part of the nation's leading mobile repair group, CPR Cell Phone Repair Fenton will offer high-quality solutions to those experiencing issues with their smartphones, tablets, computers, laptops, and other devices.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Fenton, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/fenton-mo/.

"Derek has been a part of CPR for many years, and continuously proves to be an exceptional addition to our network. On behalf of the corporate team, we are looking forward to seeing another location succeed under his belt," said Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations at CPR Cell Phone Repair.

Located a short distance from downtown St. Louis, Fenton is a quiet suburb best known for its natural parks. It is home to several thousand residents and borders many bustling neighborhoods in the city's southwest region. Derek's store looks forward to providing exceptional tech repair and customer service to Fenton residents and visitors alike. Given its location within the busy Gravois Bluffs plaza, CPR Fenton aims to be a convenient and accessible option for anyone in need of device repair.

"Having lived in Fenton for many years, I am thrilled to be able to offer such affordable and quality care to its residents. Please don't hesitate to contact the store for any of your mobile repair needs," said Derek.

Derek now resides in Eureka, MO with his wife and son, but he lived in Fenton for 15 years. He has been a part of the CPR network for over eight years, and has won several distinguished honors including the 2018 Leadership Award and the 2019 Branding Award. He is also a member of the Fenton Chamber of Commerce, and enjoys video gaming, comic books, and attending concerts in his free time.

To learn more about the services CPR Fenton offers, contact the store at the details provided below.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Fenton is located at:

794 A Gravois Bluffs Blvd

Fenton, MO 63026

Please contact the store at 636-600-0173 or via email: repairs@cpr-fentonmo.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/fenton-mo/

Derek's other store, CPR Crestwood, is located at:

331 Watson Plaza

St. Louis, MO 63126

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest-growing mobile repair franchise in North America and operates over 850 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. In 2020, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 for the fifth consecutive year. Additionally, CPR was ranked in the top 50 of the list and placed second in the Electronics Repairs and Sales franchise business category. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Contact:

Mark Sweeterman

msweeterman@merrymtg.com

216-647-0645 x 617

SOURCE: CPR Cell Phone Repair

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/586837/CPR-Cell-Phone-Repair-Announces-New-Store-Opening-in-Fenton-MO