Record-setting outstanding employer status is based on employee trust

Over 34,000 employees anonymously evaluated Teleperformance in the Philippines

Evaluation criteria heavily weighted on employee trust in Teleperformance

2020 award sets new Teleperformance country record for total employee participation and highest scores

Teleperformance won the Philippines very first GPTW award in 2018

Safeguarding employment and the health safety of employees remain top priorities

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, announced today its award-winning Philippines operations comprised of more than 42,000 people in 22 locations have received the prestigious Great Place to Work (GPTW) Award for the 3rd consecutive year. Highlights of the 2020 GPTW recognition include record employee participation and the highest overall score achieved to-date. Notably, in 2018, Teleperformance became the very first company in any industry to win GPTW certification in the Philippines.

The GPTW 2020 certification is particularly significant with the world currently engulfed in the Covid-19 pandemic which has caused significant worldwide employment challenges and disruptions.

Jose Bezanilla, CEO GPTW Greater China and Asia, said"More than 80% of Teleperformance's approximately 42,000 employees in the Philippines participated in anonymous surveys that assess employee trust by rating the company on credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie. This outstanding participation rate gives us very high confidence in the findings. Survey responses are independently cross-validated with rigorous field audits covering everything from the quality of physical work facilities and employee amenities to corporate culture. The care and respect Teleperformance has for their people is fully evident in the findings and further validated by the high levels of trust more than 34,000 Teleperformance employees have clearly expressed in their company. We are very pleased to once again recognize Teleperformance in the Philippines as a Great Place to Work."

Mike Lytle, COO, Teleperformance Philippines added; "Covid-19 is a challenge for the Philippines and our very top priority is the health, safety and welfare of our people. We continue to transition our staff to work at home wherever possible and we are taking extraordinary preventative health measures for those who remain facilities-based. We are truly humbled to earn the Great Place to Work certification for the third year in a row because it is based on the unbiased and objective feedback of our own employees. It underscores the fact that our people know we truly care about them and we are a real family."

In addition to the comprehensive GPTW certification process, Teleperformance operations in the Philippines are regularly visited and reviewed by third parties including independent industry analysts. These reviews include in-depth management and client interviews, physical site and facilities tours, operations inspections and employee focus groups among other activities. The findings are frequently cited in industry best practices awards, ratings and studies conducted by business analysts.

Krishna Baidya, Director Information Communications Technologies, APAC, Frost Sullivan commented: "My analyst colleagues and I frequently visit Teleperformance operations along with other companies' in-house and outsourced facilities across Asia-Pacific to assess best-practices, technologies and constantly evolving digital work trends. This includes conducting regular physical visits to Teleperformance locations throughout the Philippines for many years. Teleperformance facilities, security, employee care and overall operations are indisputably reflective of a global industry leader. Anyone who has actually seen and spent considerable time in its Philippines operations and facilities know they are extraordinary for the industry and a best practices benchmark in people care. The Philippines operations have played a huge role in Teleperformance being named Frost Sullivan's Asia Pacific Company of the Year for an incredible 8 consecutive years."

In addition to winning current multiple Frost Sullivan Regional Company of the Year awards in EMEA, Latin America and Asia Pacific, twenty (20) separate Teleperformance country operations including the Philippines are currently recognized as top employers by third party evaluators: Albania, Argentina, Brazil, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Germany, India, Kosovo, Madagascar, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, Philippines, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia and United Arab Emirates.

Teleperformance Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Daniel Julien, said: "We have operated in the Philippines since 1996 and the country and our team there both hold a very special place in our hearts. The Philippines are integral to our regional and offshore strategies; we have heavily invested in people, facilities and technologies over the years. Now, with the war against Covid-19, we continue to harden our facilities while expanding work at home as fast as possible so we can safeguard thousands of jobs, best protect our people and best support our clients. It is really gratifying to see that Teleperformance Philippines' own employees, massively answering to a third party survey, have recognized Teleperformance in the Philippines as a Great Place to Work. At Teleperformance we care."

