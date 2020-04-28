Global market research company Euromonitor International launched a new webinar, analyzing the short- and long-term implications of COVID-19 on consumer behavior and how these shifts will influence business strategies.

The webinar explores the impact of COVID-19 on the top 10 global consumer trends identified in Euromonitor International's annual report launched earlier this year.

Beyond Human : Rapidly automating operations to implement contactless ordering and delivery.

: Rapidly automating operations to implement contactless ordering and delivery. Catch Me in Seconds : Needing quick, concise and real-time content to stay informed during a period of uncertainty.

: Needing quick, concise and real-time content to stay informed during a period of uncertainty. Frictionless Mobility : Limiting non-essential travel and using extreme caution when commuting is necessary.

: Limiting non-essential travel and using extreme caution when commuting is necessary. Inclusive for All : Providing essential resources to help high-risk individuals and prioritizing the health and safety of consumers.

: Providing essential resources to help high-risk individuals and prioritizing the health and safety of consumers. Minding Myself : Managing heightened anxiety and coping with homebound as the new normal.

: Managing heightened anxiety and coping with homebound as the new normal. Multifunctional Homes : Shifting all activities-working, teaching, shopping, exercising and socializing, among others-to virtual at-home occasions with homes becoming the new hub for daily lives.

: Shifting all activities-working, teaching, shopping, exercising and socializing, among others-to virtual at-home occasions with homes becoming the new hub for daily lives. Private Personalization : Willing to share personal data to benefit public health and use digital services while in isolation.

: Willing to share personal data to benefit public health and use digital services while in isolation. Proudly Local, Going Global : Supporting small businesses and seeking local-origin products.

: Supporting small businesses and seeking local-origin products. Reuse Revolutionaries : Reverting to single-use items to avoid spreading or contracting the virus.

: Reverting to single-use items to avoid spreading or contracting the virus. We Want Clean Air Everywhere: Preventing indoor pollution during lockdowns.

"The coronavirus pandemic forced consumers to adopt new habits, reevaluate priorities and shift consumption, and businesses pivoted to meet these immediate demands," says Alison Angus, head of lifestyles at Euromonitor International. "Adjusting to a new normality, where flexibility and adaptability are standards, will be imperative as consumer behavior changes."

Access Euromonitor International's free webinar to understand how COVID-19 is affecting the top global consumer trends in 2020.

About Euromonitor International

Euromonitor International is the world's leading provider for global business intelligence, market analysis and consumer insights. From local to global and tactical to strategic, our research solutions support decisions on how, where and when to grow your business. Find the right report, database or custom solution to validate priorities, redirect assumptions and uncover new opportunities. With offices around the world, analysts in over 100 countries, the latest data science techniques and market research on every key trend and driver, we help you make sense of global markets.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200428005052/en/

Contacts:

Marissa Bosler

Senior Communications Executive

Euromonitor International

Tel: +1 312 922 1115

Marissa.Bosler@Euromonitor.com