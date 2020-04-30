TNC IT Group: TNC Coin Enters the Market with Massive Bullish Price Movement

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES / ACCESSWIRE / Apirl 30, 2020 / TNC Coin (TNC) joined the cryptocurrency market with a blast. TNC initially listed on Hotbit, one of the leading exchanges in the industry and is now experiencing bullish price movement. After listing in Hotbit on April 2 8-29, 2020, TNC Coin experienced a massive price increase of more than 7500% for the TNC/BTC pair and more than 5000% for the TNC/ETH pair. TNC was featured in Hotbit's Top Rising section because of this increase.

For typical listing events, crypto projects experience a drop in price as token holders sell their assets as soon as the listing commences. This may be because of the ICO and IEO listing process that crypto projects employ. As a result, massive price drops happen right after their project lists. However, as seen on Hotbit, this is not the case with TNC Coin. Instead of a price drop, the market showed a very promising bullish movement.

The TNC listing process is different from normal listing strategies based on ICOs or IEOs. This new way of listing is an integral part of the crypto merger system formulated by TNC IT Group where they merge companies through the world's first massive Crypto M&A.

According to the TNC Coin team, this is only the beginning. TNC Coin is expected to list in 20 more top global crypto exchanges on May 1, 2020. The token is expected to have the same value in the next exchanges as the initial listing price in Hotbit. The TNC Coin team expects more bullish movements as the coin becomes available for trading in more exchanges and more users come in to trade TNC Coins.

TNC Coin dubs itself on its official website as "The Ultimate Blockchain for the Game Industry." It was first advertised as a blockchain dedicated to the needs of game developers where they can create their own game currency with real crypto value. This way, users can earn crypto as they play. While this was the initial plan, the TNC vision is much greater. According to the TNC Coin CEO Mr. Jason Jang, the mainnet that the TNC team will develop is "beyond what is currently available in the blockchain and crypto market as of now." The mainnet will be scalable and ready for expansion into other industries such as finance, logistics, real estate, and more industries. As the Crypto M&A project goes further, the mainnet will be targeting different industries based on the needs of merger companies.

To celebrate TNC's success, the TNC Coin team is also giving away 10,000,000 TNC Coins to users who want to participate in their airdrop event. The team published this airdrop event through the token project's official website: www.tnccoin.com.

