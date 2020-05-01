Standard Life UK Smaller Companies (SLS) is managed by Harry Nimmo at Aberdeen Standard Investments (ASI). He has a long-term record of meaningful outperformance versus the trust's benchmark. The manager has a clearly defined investment process, focusing on quality, growth and momentum, and uses a proprietary screening tool known as the Matrix to sift the investible universe of c 500 companies. Nimmo retains his disciplined approach regardless of the macro background; he says this has served him well across several market cycles. SLS's board has a progressive dividend policy and aims for a maximum 8% discount in normal market conditions.

