M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Investment Manager Update 04-May-2020 / 16:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 4 May 2020 LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc Investment Manager Update The Board of M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") has been informed by M&G Alternatives Investment Management Ltd, the Company's investment manager, that Jeremy Richards will shortly leave M&G for personal reasons and that Adam English, currently Deputy Fund Manager, has been appointed as Fund Manager. The Board is grateful to Jeremy for his work on the portfolio since inception and is delighted that Adam English has been appointed as Fund Manager. Adam has been managing credit portfolios at M&G, alongside Jeremy, for over 20 years having joined the business in 1999. The Board has worked closely with Adam and the wider investment team since the launch of the Company and has full confidence in Adam's ability to continue to build the portfolio in line with the investment mandate. Enquiries: M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 0207 954 9529 Nicola Lambourne, Link Company Matters Limited, Company Secretary M&G Investments (Media enquiries) 0203 977 3284 Irene Chambers ISIN: GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: MGCI LEI Code: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 Sequence No.: 61634 EQS News ID: 1035467 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 04, 2020 11:00 ET (15:00 GMT)