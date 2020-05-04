Anzeige
WKN: 806919 ISIN: BE0003754687 Ticker-Symbol: IJX 
04.05.2020
Vastned Retail Belgium: Interim statement from the Board of Directors regarding the first quarter of 2020

Strong operational results in the first quarter of 2020 until the outbreak of the COVID-19 crisis.

Strong liquidity position as at 31 March 2020, €29.3 million of unused credit facilities available.

Limited debt ratio of 27.2% as at 31 March 2020.

Decrease in EPRA earnings in the first quarter of 2020 to €0.40 per share (€0.67 for the first quarter of 2019), this decrease is almost exclusively the result of the recognition of a provision for potential future rental losses due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Occupancy rate as at 31 March 2020: 95.7% (98.8% as at 31 December 2019).

The primary focus of the management in 2020 is once again to maintain a high occupancy rate.

Decrease in the fair value of the existing real estate portfolio of €4.0 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Full press release:

Attachment

  • VRB Interim statement 31.03.2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/85945f6c-8aef-4c1a-834d-f2abc95dbeb2)
