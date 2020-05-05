

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Several countries are relaxing restrictions in the hope that the COVID-19 pandemic is tapering. The rally in U.S. shares has boosted the confidence of investors.



Initial signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive. Asian shares finished mostly up, while European shares are trading higher.



Trading on Tuesday may be impacted by reports on the U.S. trade deficit and service sector activity, although trading may remain subdued ahead of the closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday.



The latest earnings news may also attract some attention along with any developments regarding the coronavirus and state re-openings.



As of 8.20 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 311.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were gaining 37.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 121.50 points.



The U.S. major averages all eventually turned positive on Monday. The Nasdaq spiked 105.77 points or 1.2 percent to 8,710.71, the S&P 500 rose 12.03 points or 0.4 percent to 2,842.74 and the Dow edged up 26.07 points or 0.1 percent to 23,749.76.



On the economic front, the Commerce Department's International Trade for March will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of $44.0 billion, while it was down $39.9 billion in the prior month.



The Redbook data for the week will be released at 8.55 am ET. In the prior week, the Store Sale was down 8.1 percent.



Markit Economics' Purchasing Managers' Index for April will be issued at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is for 27.0, down from 39.8 in the previous month.



ISM Non-Manufacturing Index for April will be revealed at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 37.9, lower than 52.5 in the prior month.



Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans will speak in a drop-in media conference call, in Chicago, Illinois at 10.00 am ET.



Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic will speak to Enterprise Community Partners in a webinar on 'How Affordable Housing and Nonprofit Service Providers Can Help Low-Wage Earners during Covid-19 and Beyond' at 2.00 pm ET.



Asian stocks rose on Tuesday. Markets in China, South Korea, and Japan were closed for Labor Day, Children's Day, and Accession Day, respectively. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended up 1.08 percent at 23,868.66.



Australian markets rallied, led by energy stocks. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 climbed 87.30 points, or 1.64 percent, to 5,407.10, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 88.60 points, or 1.64 percent, at 5,478.10.



European shares are trading. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is adding 90.68 points or 2.07 percent. The German DAX is gaining 194.64 points or 1.86 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is progressing 101.08 points or 1.76 percent.



The Swiss Market Index is gaining 84.18 points or 0.90 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 1.46 percent.



