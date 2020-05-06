AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - B (AUEM) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - B: Net Asset Value(s) 06-May-2020 / 08:31 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - B DEALING DATE: 05/05/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 4.0375 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 473692347 CODE: AUEM ISIN: LU1681045453 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AUEM Sequence No.: 61957 EQS News ID: 1036983 End of Announcement EQS News Service

