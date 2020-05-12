Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2020) - Psychedelics may change the way we look at medicine - and significantly help improve the health and mental state of millions of people around the world.

There's so much buzz, some analysts say the industry could be as much as $5 billion annually, as noted by The Growth Op. "I have seen some investment groups out there who have invested $100 million in the last 12 to 24 months," says Tim Regan, vice president of capital markets for KCSA Strategic Communications.

All as a number of studies show such treatments can assist with issues such as substance dependency, PTSD, depression, anxiety, obsessive compulsive disorder, and pain. Researchers from the University of California David, for example, found that micro-dosing with psychedelic drugs "demonstrates that psychedelics can produce beneficial behavioral effects without drastically altering perception, which is a critical step towards producing viable medicines inspired by these compounds," said David Olson of UC Davis, as quoted by Esquire.

Another study in the Journal of Psychopharmacology found that a single mushroom-based treatment can help improve the lives of cancer patients' quality of life for nearly five years. This study builds on a 2016 study that provided treatments to 29 people suffering with life-threatening cancer, and were also diagnosed with depression or anxiety.

A 2017 study featured in the journal, Nature -- Psilocybin for treatment-resistant depression: fMRI-measured brain mechanisms - showed that 47% of treatment-resistant patients with depression showed positive responses five weeks after psilocybin treatments.

Even the US FDA is on board after giving COMPASS Pathways a Breakthrough Therapy designation for its program of psilocybin therapy in treatment-resistant depression in 2018. COMPASS Pathways also just raised $80 million to push its psilocybin therapy into Phase 3 development to help folks with treatment-resistant depression.

However, COMPASS isn't the only company thriving on the psychedelics boom.

Yield Growth Subsidiary, NeoMind Biosciences Ltd.

Yield Growth Corp. (CSE: BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQF) subsidiary NeonMind Biosciences Inc. just entered into an agreement entitled "CLINICAL TRIALS START-UP STUDY AGREEMENT" with Translational Life Sciences Inc. to initiate clinical trials to test certain potential therapeutic effects of psilocybin and other compounds in psychedelic mushrooms.

According to the terms of the engagement, signed on May 6, 2020, NeonMind and TLS shall work together to conduct the evaluation of psilocin or psilocybin on cravings, on the metabolism, on food addiction and on glucose and hormone levels.

Better, NeonMind has filed a U.S. provisional patent application to protect intellectual property relating to the use of compounds found in psychedelic mushrooms to lose weight.

NeonMind's pending patent includes the use of psilocybin to help with weight loss, reduce food cravings, counter compulsive eating, improve quality of diet, increase metabolism, treat diabetes, regulate blood glucose levels, and help reduce susceptibility to cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure, and other issues associated with diabetes.

The company hopes to tap into multi-billion-dollar market opportunities, including the $245 billion weight loss and management market, $64 billion cardiovascular disease treatments, the $156 billion depression market, and the $87 billion diabetes treatment market.

For more information, visit the company's website at https://yieldgrowth.com.

