Photocure has announced that it is in the process of re-acquiring the rights to Hexvix/Cysview in territories where Ipsen is currently marketing the product (primarily the EU). Key terms have been agreed upon and the transition is expected to occur in Q420. The key terms include a payment of €15m (NOK166m at the current exchange rate) from Photocure to Ipsen as well as royalty payments. Photocure expects the re-acquisition to be EBITDA accretive in 2021 and beyond. To fund the payment, Photocure has raised NOK143m in equity through a private placement.

