LOOP Insights Inc.: Loop Insights Retains Services of Stockhouse and Proactive Investors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2020 / Loop Insights Inc. (TSXV:MTRX) ("Loop" or "the Company") - a provider of transformative artificial intelligence (AI) solutions-announced today that it has enlisted two highly-regarded investor relations companies, Stockhouse and Proactive Investors ("Proactive"), to bring increased market and investor awareness to the Company.

"We are pleased to engage the services of Stockhouse and Proactive for editorial and video interview coverage of Loop. We believe their platforms can leverage our story in new and dynamic ways, expanding our audience," said Rob Anson, Loop CEO.

Proactive is a leading multimedia news organization, investor portal, and events management company, with offices in Toronto, Vancouver, New York, London, and Sydney. It operates financial websites-providing breaking news, commentary and analysis on hundreds of listed companies, and syndicates content across a broad range of financial and general news portals. The Proactive video interview network spans seven broadcast studios and three continents.

With over 1 million unique visitors a month, Stockhouse is Canada's #1 financial portal and one of North America's largest small-cap investor communities. Its website, "stockhouse.com" is the global hub for investors to find relevant financial news, access expert analysis, and opinion, and share knowledge and information with each other. Stockhouse members are smart, affluent investors who are actively researching stock and seeking new opportunities.

Loop Insights has also entered into a share for debt arrangement in which the Company will issue 321,241 common shares at a deemed price of CAD $0.17 in settlement of a debt totaling CAD $54,611. The Company chose to settle the indebtedness through the issuance of common shares to preserve cash and improve the Company's balance sheet. The debt settlement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Loop Insights: is a Vancouver-based technology company that provides transformative artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to level the playing field between brick and mortar retailers and their online competition. Particularly, Loop's technology aggregates online and on-premise data to enable real-time, data-driven marketing decisions for an enhanced customer experience. To close the consumer loop, the Company provides retailers and brands complete, real-time redemption metrics-something that does not exist in the brick and mortar environment today. Loop's products integrate with clients' existing legacy systems, which supports a seamless and convenient digital transformation.

Forward-Looking Statements/Information:

This news release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Loop's control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although Loop believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, Loop does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of Loop should be considered highly speculative. There can be no assurance that Loop will be able to achieve all or any of its proposed objectives.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

