Eve Sleep plc (EVE) Eve Sleep plc: Posting of 2019 Annual Report, Notice of AGM, Update on AGM arrangements and Notice of Trading Update 14-May-2020 / 11:19 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. eve Sleep plc ("eve" or the "Company") Posting of 2019 Annual Report and Financial Statements, Notice of Annual General Meeting, Update on AGM arrangements and Notice of Trading Update Posting of 2019 Annual Report and Financial Statements and Notice of Annual General Meeting eve Sleep, the direct to consumer sleep wellness brand operating in the UK, Ireland and France announces that, further to the release of its Final Results for the year ended 31 December 2019, its full 2019 Annual Report and Financial Statements together with the Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") are now available on the Company's website (www.investor.evesleep.co.uk [1]) and have been posted to those shareholders who have elected to receive hardcopy shareholder communications from the Company. Update on AGM Arrangements The Company also announces that, further to the announcement by the Government on 10 May 2020 in relation to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation and the social distancing requirements and restrictions on public gatherings, the AGM will be run as a closed meeting. Regrettably therefore, it will not be possible for shareholders to attend the AGM and the Company will be unable to allow entry to anyone seeking to attend the AGM in person. Arrangements will be made such that the legal requirements to hold a valid AGM will be satisfied with the minimum necessary quorum of two shareholders (which the Company will facilitate). The AGM will now be held at the Company's registered office at 29a Kentish Town Road, London NW1 8NL and not at the offices of finnCap, 60 New Broad Street, London EC2M 1JJ as set out in the notice of AGM. All other details of the AGM remain unchanged including the time and date of the AGM, 10.00am on Friday, 29 May 2020 and the business to be conducted at the AGM. The format of the meeting will be purely functional and will comprise only the formal voting on the resolutions tabled. The Board of Directors ("Board") strongly encourages all shareholders to participate in the business of the AGM by exercising their vote by appointing the chairman of the meeting as their proxy and providing voting instructions in advance of the AGM, in accordance with the instructions explained in the notice of AGM, and to submit their voting instructions as soon as possible and no later than 10.00am on 27 May 2020. All valid proxy votes will be included in the poll to be taken at the AGM. Questions for the meeting may be submitted by email to investors@evesleep.co.uk, to be received by 10.00am on 27 May 2020. Questions and answers will, where appropriate, be posted on the Company's investor website as soon as practicable following the conclusion of the meeting. Notice of Trading Update Given the unique circumstances this year and in order to provide shareholders with additional information during these most uncertain times, eve plans to issue a scheduled trading update on the morning of its AGM, covering its performance for the first four months of the year. For enquiries, please contact: eve Sleep plc Cheryl Calverley, Chief Executive via M7 Communications LTD Officer Tim Parfitt, Chief Financial Officer finnCap Ltd - Nominated Adviser and Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 0500 Broker Matt Goode / Hannah Boros - Corporate Finance Alice Lane - Equity Capital Markets M7 Communications LTD - PR/IR Tel: +44(0)7903 089 543 Mark Reed ISIN: GB00BYWMFT51 Category Code: NOA TIDM: EVE LEI Code: 2138007BAC29AUXWQE6 Sequence No.: 63700 EQS News ID: 1045023 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=cb35cd324e099f1068f926157def9d2b&application_id=1045023&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 14, 2020 06:19 ET (10:19 GMT)