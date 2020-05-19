Modex has partnered with UiPath, the leading enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software company, to enhance the traceability of operations involving software robots and improve governance by enabling immutability for activity logs.

Through this global technological collaboration, Modex Blockchain Database (BCDB) has been integrated with UiPath Orchestrator through a series of connectors to enhance the traceability and the auditability of the data manipulated by software robots through the immutability provided by the Blockchain Database solution. Modex BCDB improves the security of the data collected and manipulated by software robots. Once data passes through the Modex BCDB solution, UiPath Orchestrator beneficiaries can rest assured that their information can never be tampered with.

Besides immutability, the integration of Modex BCDB with the UiPath Orchestrator will streamline log access security by introducing permission-based policies and advanced encryption. Using blockchain technology, Modex Blockchain Database provides the right alternative for data security and data protection against ransomware effects, as well as the right argument for data integrity against any possible litigation. Designed as an UiPath Orchestrator plug and play logs module, Modex BCDB is a custom, efficient, and easy to adopt alternative for immutable and secure RPA activity tracking that seamlessly aligns with the needs of companies that implement the UiPath Orchestrator to set a foundation for customer success.

UiPath is leading the 'automation first' era championing a robot for every person and enabling robots to learn new skills through artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). Through free and open training, UiPath brings digital era skills to millions of people around the world, improving business productivity and efficiency, employee engagement, and customer experience. The company's hyperautomation platform combines the #1 Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities, including process mining and analytics.

"We are happy to welcome the addition of Modex as a UiPath Advanced Technology Alliance Partner, which supports the integration of UiPath Orchestrator with Modex's blockchain capabilities," said Bogdan Nedelcov, Head of Product Alliances. "We expect that the integration will benefit our joint customers across many sectors, such as banking, healthcare, supply chain, and beyond. With this innovative integration, they can reap the benefits that arise from ensuring the immutability of activity logs for their software robots."

As a middleware software that is agnostic from a database engine and blockchain perspective, Modex BCDB inserts itself as an additional layer over the database in which companies store logs. This way clients that implement UiPath Orchestrator can quickly configure the Modex BCDB solution to tap into the benefits of blockchain-enabled immutability, creating a tamper-resistant ecosystem for their logs that offers on-demand data encryption at the field level, permanent storage on the blockchain for sensitive data as well as data reconstruction functions.

In an RPA context, log immutability significantly reduces overhead, streamlines operations, and unlocks new value by enabling log integrity, streamlined auditing, traceability and record history, and encryption.

"I am delighted that Modex and UiPath have joined forces through this partnership which brings the full suite of blockchain advantages into the RPA universe! As a company driven by innovation and with an experienced team of developers, Modex is proud to collaborate with the global leader in the RPA space. I strongly believe that this partnership will forge new opportunities for companies using UiPath's and Modex's innovative tech solutions", stated Alin Iftemi, Head Co-founder Modex.

About Modex

Modex, the blockchain database company, innovates thanks to its incredible team of experts and offers services for the entire blockchain technology ecosystem. Modex's mission is to spread and facilitate the adoption of blockchain into society and to solve real-world problems using this revolutionary technology.

Modex BCDB is a middleware that fuses a blockchain with a database to create a structure that is easy to use and understand by developers with no prior knowledge in blockchain development. As a result, any developer who knows how to work with a database system can operate with our solution, without needing to change their programming style or learn blockchain. For enterprises, Modex BCDB translates into enhanced data security, secure data sharing, streamlining of operations, and protection against cyberattacks.

