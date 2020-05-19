Next Generation, End-to-End Contact Tracing Solution Provides Faster, More Accurate Results for Less Cost to Organizations While Safeguarding Individual Privacy to De-Risk the Return-to-Work Phase of the Coronavirus Pandemic

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced a new comprehensive software-based solution enabled by the Everbridge CEM platform to help businesses, healthcare facilities and governments automate contact tracing initiatives, keep their employees and citizens safe, and facilitate the return to work, all while safeguarding privacy.

The Everbridge solution represents the digital transformation of contact tracing when compared to existing approaches which tend to fall into two more-limited categories: highly manual human calling supported by case management tools, or one of a variety of standalone opt-in-based mobile apps. The Everbridge COVID-19 Shield: Contact Tracing solution represents a fundamental paradigm shift for corporate, government and healthcare organizations to more safely return people to work with a faster, more accurate, less costly approach, that also safeguards individual privacy. Everbridge's intelligent software-based automation can supplement or complement existing manual contact tracing efforts to improve accuracy and speed while reducing cost. Unlike other contact tracing solutions, Everbridge's multi-faceted approach triangulates multiple sources of data to provide more comprehensive information in a timely manner.

As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published recently: "Identifying contacts and ensuring they do not interact with others is critical to protect communities from further spread. If communities are unable to effectively isolate patients and ensure contacts can separate themselves from others, rapid community spread of COVID-19 is likely to increase to the point that strict mitigation strategies will again be needed to contain the virus… Technology partners are key in the modification of existing systems and the development of new user-friendly data interfaces to manage multiple data streams with seamless interoperability."

Leveraging its market-leading CEM capabilities, Everbridge provides organizations with the industry's only end-to-end contact tracing solution that combines an existing mobile app for wellness checks and self-reporting combined with pre-existing integrations of company systems to compile a more complete set of actionable information. The mobile app enables individuals to track their symptoms and status with regular wellness checks. When necessary, the system can quickly identify other workers who have been exposed to the virus and communicate the appropriate isolation protocols in an automated manner. As a result, organizations will be able to: leverage a less expensive solution for shortening the cycle time of contact tracing and reducing the possibility of exposure; increase confidence among employees as they reintegrate into work; decrease compliance liability while providing a full audit trail; and maintain individual privacy.

"As the global leader in critical event management to help mitigate COVID-19, Everbridge offers the industry's most comprehensive path for organizations to help people return to work and other public spaces," said Imad Mouline, Chief Technology Officer at Everbridge. "With the benefit of thousands of trusted sources of data and our advanced IoT capabilities, we are in a unique position to help organizations automate the coronavirus exposure tracking process, bringing people back safely and helping to recover their operations."

Drawing on over 225 out-of-the-box integrations, the Everbridge contact tracing solution uses data from physical badge access control systems, Wi-Fi hot spots, calendaring systems, travel itineraries, visitor management, and thermal cameras to determine who may have been exposed to an individual with COVID-19. Bluetooth Low Energy proximity data compiled from digital wayfaring capabilities add information on who was within close proximity; special needs registries help protect the most vulnerable people by highlighting if they have been near an infection; real-time risk intelligence based on 22,000 data sources across 175 countries, tracks everything from virus hotspots (including a dedicated coronavirus data feed) and travel restrictions, to quarantines and states of emergency in order to determine if people are near areas of heightened risk. Crisis management capabilities automate workflows to alert people potentially at risk, and the system as a whole leverages the world's largest and most scalable mass notification and public warning platform with the ability to reach over 550 million people in more than 200 countries and territories.

Additional Use Cases for Businesses, Government and Healthcare Organizations:

Track risk of infection based on location, proximity to hot zones and/or recent potential exposure through travel

Conduct indoor location-based tracing, room occupancy and employee density monitoring, physical distancing detection, and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) compliance assessment

Collect accurate data by combining always-on proximity reporting with opt-in polling from employees via their mobile devices

Use Everbridge mobile app to help guide patients' indoor movement, including the Direct to Navigate feature for COVID-19 positive patients, and the Wayfinder feature for all other patients, thereby reducing the risk of contagion

Help support resumption of surgeries that had been put on hold due to the pandemic

Everbridge Commitment to Security, Compliance and Privacy

The Everbridge software solution keeps track of multiple layers of compliance guidelines at the city, state and federal levels that are dynamically changing. Everbridge adheres to strict privacy policies and has achieved critical security certifications such as ISO 27001, SSAE18 SOC 2/SOC 3, FedRAMP (Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program), Cloud Computing Compliance Controls Catalogue (C5), all of which underlines the commitment of Everbridge to growing its presence around the world and ensuring that it always operates at market-leading standards.

Everbridge will be hosting its "Coronavirus: the Road to Recovery" virtual leadership summit this week, taking place May 20-21. The conference will feature two marquee keynote speakers: General Colin L. Powell, USA (Ret.), who will speak about leadership in challenging times, and Scott Gottlieb, M.D., former FDA Commissioner, who will discuss a roadmap to recovery. The two-day summit will feature over 15 sessions including "Return to Work: Contact Tracing and Beyond,"presented by Everbridge Chief Technology Officer Imad Mouline. To register and learn more, go to Coronavirus: the Road to Recovery.

