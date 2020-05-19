Assessing COVID-19 Impact: Sales of Flavored Syrups Declined Through Q1 2020; Ready-to-eat Products to Offer Tailwinds Post Pandemic - Future Market Insights

Heightening demand for comfort and processed foods will stoke flavored syrups market growth, predominantly in developed economies.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2020 / Rampant expansion of processed food sector remains key growth engine of flavored syrups market. However, development of greater predilection for healthy diet among consumers due to which low-calorie processed foods are gaining traction in recent years. Key manufacturers continue to invest in R&D of different varieties of flavored syrups, targeting variegated application areas such as bakery.

According to FMI's analysts, the global flavored syrups market was valued at approximately US$ 48.6 Bn in 2019. The revenue pool continues to receive tailwinds from proliferation of ready-to-eat food product launches in the market. As suggested by a new Future Market Insights (FMI) study, the market will witness a promising CAGR over the forecast period (2019-2029). The study, however, highlights a steep decline in flavored syrup sales during Q1 2020 amid COVID-19 pandemic.

"Established players must stress on advertising, and media promotions of their products in order to strengthen their brand identity across the globe," finds FMI.

Request report sample with 200+ pages to gain in-depth insights https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11302

Key Takeaways of Flavored Syrups Market

Fruit flavored syrups remain best selling category owing to extensive usage in cold beverages, soda, cocktails, and soft drinks.

Bakery & confectionery will remain top application area for flavored syrups manufacturers.

North America leads the flavored syrups market, with around a third of the overall market stack.

The flavored syrups market in Europe and South Asia will pick pace with rising consumption in frozen desserts and dairy products.

Flavored Syrups Market - Key Growth Drivers

Powered form of flavored syrups is highly preferred by consumers owing to ease of preparation and greater availability thereby boosting the overall consumption.

Higher purchasing power of consumers in Europe and North America will bode well for market through 2029.

Rising dairy and bakery consumption across the globe is stimulating the demand for flavored syrups.

Entry of established players in Asian markets will tip the scale in favor of regional market growth during the projection period.

Flavored Syrups Market - Key Restraints

Synthetic sweeteners will witness dwindling sales through 2029 in view of their high sugar content which is dangerous for hyperglycemia patients.

Supply chain disruptions caused by COVID-19 will hamper growth of flavored syrups market through the pandemic.

Anticipated Impact of COVID-19 on Flavored Syrups Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to unimaginable and unforeseen effects on communities, livelihoods, and the world economy. With millions of people losing their jobs every day, the world has been pushed into yet another recession after 12 years. Under these circumstances, the global flavored syrups market has taken a massive hit as well. As people are buying only the essential food items, the demand for flavored syrups declined significantly in March and April. This trend is projected to continue through the second quarter of 2020. However, once the pandemic begins to subside, the upward trajectory will return to normal by the end of 2020 under optimistic scenario.

Explore the full flavored syrups market report with 136 illustrative figures, 160 data tables and table of contents. Request ToC of the study at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-11302

Competitive Landscape of Flavored Syrups Market

Some of the prominent stakeholders in the global flavored syrups market that are featured in this FMI report include, but are not limited to, Wild Flavors, Inc., Sensory Effects, Concord Foods, LLC, NutriFood, Sensient Technologies, R. Torre & Company, Kerry Group, Tate & Lyle, and The Hershey Company. Top players in flavored syrups market are adopting multi-pronged strategies such as acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, alliances, extensions, and new product releases in order to stay atop.

More About the Report

This Future Market Insights study of 250 pages provides all-inclusive insights on the global flavored syrups market. The market analysis is based on flavor (fruit, chocolate, vanilla, coffee, and herbs & seasonings), application (beverages, dairy & frozen desserts, confectionery, and bakery), flavor type (sweet, salty, sour savory, and mint), and product type (natural, synthetic) across six regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

Explore Extensive Coverage of FMI's Food and Beverages Landscape

Marine Collagen Market - Get FMI's latest insights on the global marine collagen market covering major growth parameters, emerging trends, key opportunities, critical challenges, and primary growth levers for the predefined projection period (2019-2029).

Customized Premixes Market - FMI's deep-dive analysis on the global customized premixes market covers year-on-year growth analysis, macroeconomic indicators, and vital market dynamics for the course of forecast period (2020-2030).

Starch Recovery Systems Market - Find out about prominent leaders, their respective revenue shares, and product portfolio analysis on the global starch recovery systems market through FMI's latest study conducted for 2019-2029.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in London, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition.

Contact:

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Market Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/flavored-syrups-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/flavored-syrups-market

SOURCE: Future Market Insights

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/590468/Assessing-COVID-19-Impact-Sales-of-Flavored-Syrups-Declined-Through-Q1-2020-Ready-to-eat-Products-to-Offer-Tailwinds-Post-Pandemic--Future-Market-Insights