Technavio has been monitoring the classroom management systems market and it is poised to grow by USD 8.82 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 28% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200601005391/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Classroom Management Systems Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. APLAF Inc., Blackboard Inc., ClassDojo Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Faronics Corp., HP Inc., Impero Solutions Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., Netop Solutions AS, and NetSupport Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The focus on collaborative learning tools will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Focus on collaborative learning tools has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Classroom Management Systems Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Classroom Management Systems Market is segmented as below:

Deployment

On-premise

Cloud-based

End-user

Higher Education

K-12

Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40640

Classroom Management Systems Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our classroom management systems market report covers the following areas:

Classroom Management Systems Market size

Classroom Management Systems Market trends

Classroom Management Systems Market industry analysis

This study identifies the increase in number of virtual schools as one of the prime reasons driving the classroom management systems market growth during the next few years.

Classroom Management Systems Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the classroom management systems market, including some of the vendors such as APLAF Inc., Blackboard Inc., ClassDojo Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Faronics Corp., HP Inc., Impero Solutions Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., Netop Solutions AS, and NetSupport Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the classroom management systems market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Classroom Management Systems Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist classroom management systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the classroom management systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the classroom management systems market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of classroom management systems market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

Higher education Market size and forecast 2019-2024

K-12 Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End user

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

On-premise deployment Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Cloud-based deployment Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

APLAF Inc.

Blackboard Inc.

ClassDojo Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Faronics Corp.

HP Inc.

Impero Solutions Ltd.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Netop Solutions AS

NetSupport Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200601005391/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/