The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of anxiety disorders. In addition, the use of alprazolam in new research areas is anticipated to boost the growth of the alprazolam market.

The middle-aged and older population are more likely to experience psychiatric indications such as anxiety and panic disorders. In addition, the prevalence of anxiety and panic disorders is also on the rise among the younger population due to hectic lifestyles. These factors have led to a rise in the number of awareness campaigns focused on ensuring timely diagnosis and treatment of these indications. All these factors are expected to drive the demand for alprazolam.

Major Five Alprazolam Companies:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates the business across segments such as Generics and Specialty. Generic Xanax(R) XR Extended Release Tablets is one of the key offerings of the company. It is an alprazolam-based generic version of XANAX XR, which is approved for the management of anxiety or the short-term relief from the symptoms of anxiety. The company offers the drug in four different doses, namely 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 2 mg, and 3 mg.

Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

Cadila Healthcare Ltd. operates the business in the Pharmaceuticals segment. Alprazolam tablet is one of the key offerings of the company. It is a short-acting benzodiazepine that is approved for the treatment of panic disorders and anxiety. The company offers the drug in three doses, namely 0.5mg, 1mg, and 2mg.

Endo International Plc

Endo International Plc operates the business across various segments such as US Branded Specialty Established Pharmaceuticals, US Branded Sterile Injectables, US Generic Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceutical. Niravam is the key offering of the company, which is an alprazolam-based drug that is used for the treatment of anxiety and panic disorders. The drug is available in four dosage forms, 0.25mg, 0.5mg, 1mg, and 2mg.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates the business under the unified business segment. The key offering of the company comprises of a benzodiazepine-based drug that is approved for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and panic disorder, with or without agoraphobia.

Mylan NV

Mylan NV operates the business across segments such as Gx, Rx/Bx, and OTC. ALPRAZOLAM Tablets, USP is the key offering of the company. It is a benzodiazepine-based drug that is approved for the treatment of anxiety and panic disorders. The company offers the drug in four doses, 0.25mg, 0.5mg, 1mg, and 2mg.

Alprazolam Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

Anxiety

Panic disorders

Others

Alprazolam Market Geographic Landscape Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

Key leading countries

