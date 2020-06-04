TerrAvion Aerial Imagery Now Enables Stand Counts and Other Analytics Through Agremo

Stand counts, crop stress, weed, waterlogged areas, and other analysis are provided by Agremo based on high-quality, low-cost imagery captured by TerrAvion

SAN LEANDRO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2020 / TerrAvion's high-resolution imagery data that powers digital agronomy is excited to announce that its data now lets growers do stand counts on corn, soybean, and other analytics on the Agremo platform. The ability to use TerrAvion's cost-effective imagery for stand counts with a high confidence rate, enables farmers to know exactly what is going on in their whole field versus the traditional way of stand counts by spot-checking. This option will bring digital agronomy to the next level for many growers across the USA.

'Many of our customers have been asking for accurate stand count options for their fields or trees,' says Steven Son, Regional Vice President at TerrAvion, We are very excited that our imagery data provides the needed detail to power a broad range of Agremo analysis. Their outstanding capabilities based on our economical high-resolution imagery data are just in time to take advantage of in the 2020 growing season.'

'To be able to do accurate stand count in corn and soybeans, based on affordable TerrAvion imagery shows the quality of their data', says Rastko Carapic, Head of Product and Services at Agremo, 'We are very pleased that our analysis can be provided to TerrAvion customers to advance their digital agronomy.'

A successfully performed stand count will help growers get an accurate and thorough picture of the seeds that have developed into healthy plants, and provide insights about areas with potential crop loss caused by planting, insects, diseases, or environmental conditions. If this information is provided in time, farmers can intervene and even enhance crop yield potential. The analysis can be used as the basis for important decision-making and provides value for future optimization. By collecting a few years' worth of plant stand data and cross-referencing it with seeding rates and yield for each field, growers can determine their own most economic target stands.

Besides plant/stand count services, Agremo delivers other analytical reports based on TerrAvion imagery such as:

Crop stress

Weed analysis

Waterlogging

Nitrogen status

The Agremo analyses are an on-demand service that can be added to your TerrAvion imagery subscription as needed.

About TerrAvion: TerrAvion helps farms take a high-tech approach to improve yield and revenue, with the largest cloud-based aerial imaging and data analytics service for agriculture. TerrAvion provides growers from small family farms to the largest agribusinesses with current images and data that accurately detail the conditions of every acre, helping identify problems early before they impact yield. Founded in 2013, TerrAvion's investors include Merus Capital, Initialized Capital, 10x Group, and Y Combinator. For more information, visit www.terravion.com or follow @TerrAvion.

About Agremo: Agremo is AI-based software for automated analyses of aerial collected imagery that improves agricultural processes. It is compatible with your smart Ag machinery. Agremo provides the most accurate plant counts, identify & quantify stress caused by diseases, weed, pest problems, water stress, estimates yield, and determines flowering levels. Since 2015, Agremo has successfully analyzed more than 100 plant and crop types across all growing stages from users in more than 100 countries, ranging from growers, agronomists, input producers, and suppliers, all to the Ag machinery dealers and forestry professionals. For more information visit www.agremo.com.

