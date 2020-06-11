Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS), a Global Indian Entertainment Company, announced today that its leading digital over-the-top (OTT) South Asian entertainment platform, Eros Now Select, is now available to customers in India through Apple TV channels on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, and Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices. After its successful launch in the US and Canada, Eros Now Select is the first Indian service available through Apple TV channels in India.

Eros Now Select (https://apple.co/-erosnow) offers an exceptional content catalog consisting of Bollywood movies, originals, short-format content (Quickie), amongst others. Subscribers of Eros Now Select through Apple TV channels can access popular movies such as Omkara, Love Aaj Kal, Goliyon Ki Rasleela, Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Vicky Donor and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, to name a few. Also, the service provides original series across varied genres such as Smoke, Side Hero, Flip, Salute Siachen, amongst others that will keep audiences captivated.

Online India streaming is witnessing exponential growth, and the launch on Apple TV channels further bolsters the growth of India's OTT industry. Offering the best of OTT with Eros Now Select on the Apple TV app caters to the growing demand for innovative and entertaining digital video content.

Subscribers to Eros Now Select through Apple TV channels can watch online or enjoy offline downloads of their favorite shows on the Apple TV app. Through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share subscriptions to Apple TV channels using just their Apple ID and password.

Commenting on the announcement, Ali Hussein, CEO, Eros Now said, "Eros Now Select caters to the growing demand for online streaming. We're looking forward to bringing our content library to Apple customers in India through Apple TV channels."

The Apple TV app brings together all the ways to watch shows and movies into one app and is available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, and Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices. The Apple TV app also features Apple TV+, Apple's new video subscription service offering original shows, movies and documentaries from the world's most creative storytellers, as well as other Apple TV channels, personalized and curated recommendations, and movies and TV shows to buy or rent.

About Eros International Plc

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) a Global Indian Entertainment company that acquires, co-produces, and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media. Eros International Plc became the first Indian media company to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Eros International has experience of over three decades in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema. The Company has an extensive and growing movie library comprising of over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films for home entertainment distribution. The Company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now. For further information, please visit: www.erosplc.com.

About Eros Now

Eros Now is Eros International Plc's On-Demand South Asian Entertainment Video Service accessible worldwide to viewers across internet enabled devices including mobile, web and TV. With 12,000 plus Movie titles, Music Videos, Television Programming and others Eros Now caters to more than 186.9 million registered users and 26.2 million monthly paying subscribers worldwide with the promise of endless entertainment Product features, such as video in HD, multi-language subtitles, movie downloads, and high-quality original drama series differentiate the Eros Now entertainment offering. To see, watch now: www.erosnow.com.

