Care.com, the world's leading platform for finding and managing high-quality family care, today announced the appointment of Ben Stahl as Managing Director of Care.com International, which spans much of Western Europe, the UK, Canada, and Australia. Mr. Stahl will be based in the Company's Berlin office and will report to Care.com CEO, Tim Allen.

In making the announcement, Mr. Allen said, "I'm thrilled to welcome Ben to the Care.com team, having worked with him previously at IAC. His experience and background in product innovation and engineering for platforms serving global audiences will be invaluable as we continue to expand and elevate our services across international territories."

Mr. Stahl joins Care.com having spent two years at Berlin-based SoundCloud where most recently he served as Vice President of Engineering for Creator. In this capacity, he played an integral role in product development while significantly growing and managing the team. Previously, he was part of the engineering team at Vimeo where he held a variety of roles during his three-year tenure, including Director of Engineering. Earlier in his career, Mr. Stahl co-founded Buster Labs, an app incubator, and Youshoot (now respondent.io), a software-based market research platform. Mr. Stahl received his BA from Connecticut College.

Mr. Stahl, said, "Finding care for those you love is a tremendous responsibility, as is being a caregiver, and it's a central relationship for most families today. Opportunities to truly impact millions of lives are rare and I couldn't be more excited about joining Care to do just that."

About Care.com

Available in more than 20 countries, Care.com is the world's leading platform for finding and managing high-quality family care. Care.com is designed to meet the evolving needs of today's families and caregivers, offering everything from household tax and payroll services and customized corporate benefits packages covering the care needs of working families, to innovating new ways for caregivers to be paid and obtain professional benefits. Since 2007, families have relied on Care.com's industry-leading products-from child and elder care to pet care and home care. Care.com is an IAC company (NASDAQ: IAC).

