Vivendi (Paris:VIV) is partnering with Grammy Award winning composer and music producer and UNICEF India celebrity supporter, Ricky Kej, for the My EarthConcertFor Every Child on World Music Day, June 21, 2020. The Concert, in support of UNICEF's work for children around the world will be live streamed and broadcast online globally.

An ensemble cast of six Grammy Award winning and two Grammy Nominee musicians from around the world that create music for children will perform songs composed for children that focus on raising awareness on environment protection and sustainability.

"Vivendi is delighted to support Ricky Kej on this collection of songs for children-everywhere. Ricky's commitment to spreading kindness and goodwill to better the planet is totally in line with what Vivendi is already doing with Paddington Bear and UNICEF. It is a wonderful message to be spreading after recent events across the globe. Thank you Ricky," said Simon Gillham, Vivendi Senior Executive Vice President Communications and Member of the Management Board.

"We do not inherit this planet from our ancestors, but we borrow it from our children. If we want to create a more environmentally conscious society, then we have to reach out to children, and the best way is through music. I am very excited to perform for the My Earth Songs concert, which will provide much needed meaningful entertainment to children, especially during these Pandemic times. As a supporter of UNICEF

I encourage everyone to join us so that together we can Reimagine a better future for every child because children are the hidden victims of the COVID-19 Pandemic," said Ricky Kej.

The concert will feature select songs from the 'My Earth Songs' album, written by Ricky Kej and launched jointly by Ricky Kej and UNICEF in 2018. The album with 27 songs for children and young people highlights the situation of the planet and the actions we the citizens of the planet need to take to ensure a clean, green and prosperous world for future generations. They focus on the Sustainable Development Goals and are a great learning tool for all children and adults.

The concert also aims to raise awarensss around UNICEF's response for children as the world grapples with the COVID-19 Pandemic. Donations received from this world-wide concert will support UNICEF's Reimagine campaign that seeks to prevent the COVID-19 Pandemic from becoming a lasting crisis for children globally.

My EarthConcertFor Every Child will be live streamed and broadcast on June 21 at 8:00 PM IST and 4:30 PM Paris Time on www.MyEarthSongs.com, www.dailymotion.com/rickykej, on multiple YouTube, Facebook and Instagram pages, including those of UNICEF, UNCCD, Ricky Kej and many other partners.

About Vivendi

Since 2014, Vivendi has focused on building a world-class content, media and communications group with European roots. In content creation, Vivendi owns powerful, complementary assets in music (Universal Music Group), movies and series (Canal+ Group), publishing (Editis) and mobile games (Gameloft) which are the most popular forms of entertainment content in the world today. In the distribution market, Vivendi has acquired the Dailymotion platform and repositioned it to create a new digital showcase for its content. The Group has also joined forces with several telecom operators and platforms to maximize the reach of its distribution networks. In communications, through Havas. The Group possesses unique creative expertise in promoting free content and producing short formats, which are increasingly viewed on mobile devices. In addition, through Vivendi Village, the Group explores new forms of business in live entertainment, franchises and ticketing that are complementary to its core activities. Vivendi's various businesses cohesively work together as an integrated industrial group to create greater value.

About UNICEF

UNICEF works in some of the world's toughest places, to reach the world's most disadvantaged children. Across more than 190 countries and territories, we work for every child, everywhere, to build a better world for everyone.

About the Reimagine Campaign

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, UNICEF has launched Reimagine an urgent appeal to governments, the public, donors and the private sector to support UNICEF's efforts to respond, recover and reimagine a world currently besieged by COVID-19. Together, we can prevent this pandemic from becoming a lasting crisis for children-especially the most vulnerable-and Reimagine a fairer world for every child.

About Ricky Kej

Grammy Award Winner, US Billboard #1 artist, UNESCO mgiep Ambassador and UNICEF 'Celebrity Supporter' Ricky Kej is an internationally renowned Indian Music Composer, Environmentalist and Professor. Ricky has dedicated his life and Music to creating awareness on the Environment, and positive social impact. He has performed at prestigious venues in over 30 countries, including at the United Nations Headquarters in New York and Geneva.

