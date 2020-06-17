Alliant Achieves IAB Tech Lab Certification for Data Transparency

BREWSTER, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2020 / Alliant, a leading data-driven audience company, is now one of the first companies to be verified under IAB Tech Lab's Data Transparency Standard compliance program. The Data Transparency Label program gives data buyers tools and insights to provide them with confidence they're getting what is advertised in an audience segment. With a deep history of building high quality audience solutions, Alliant's certification reaffirms to brands, agencies and other data partners the company's unwavering commitment to operating with the highest standards of data compliance and transparency.

"Alliant's completion of the Data Transparency Label program reflects their commitment to high standards for delivering quality data via ethical practices," commented Jordan Mitchell, SVP of Privacy, Identity and Data, IAB Tech Lab. "In order to ensure The Data Transparency Label is designed to provide buyers with a holistic understanding of the audience segments they are purchasing-from who provided the segment, to what it is, how it was constructed and where the original data components were sourced."

The certification process is a part of IAB Tech Lab's compliance program, which gives companies validated credibility for adhering to a set of global industry standards in digital advertising and the marketing supply chain. Alliant spent several months working with IAB Tech Lab and an independent third party, diving deep into Alliant's systems, processes, and personnel. The certification confirms that Alliant meets disclosure requirements and that the information provided within the disclosures is reliable. Additionally, it certifies that Alliant can sustain consistent audience segment labelling at scale, and that disclosures can be produced for all available segments.

"The data marketplace can be overwhelming to navigate for brands and their agencies" said Matt Frattaroli, Alliant's VP of Digital Platform & Agency Partnerships. "The new data transparency standards will help us all address the necessary baseline questions and focus on the strategic opportunities of our partnerships."

To learn more, visit our data governance page for more information about Alliant's commitment to data security, compliance and transparency, or contact the Help Desk for immediate audience assistance.

More information on IAB Tech Lab's Data Transparency Standard and associated compliance program can be found at datalabel.org.

About Alliant

Alliant is a leading data company trusted by thousands of marketers. We deliver highly predictive custom and on-demand audience solutions across TV, programmatic, social, direct mail and more. The Alliant DataHub-built on billions of consumer transactions, advanced data science and high-performance technology-is the foundation for profit-driven audience solutions.

About IAB Technology Laboratory

Established in 2014, the IAB Technology Laboratory (Tech Lab) is a non-profit consortium that engages a member community globally to develop foundational technology and standards that enable growth and trust in the digital media ecosystem. Comprised of digital publishers, ad technology firms, agencies, marketers, and other member companies, IAB Tech Lab focuses on solutions for brand safety and ad fraud; identity, data, and consumer privacy; ad experiences and measurement; and programmatic effectiveness. Its work includes the OpenRTB real-time bidding protocol, ads.txt anti-fraud specification, Open Measurement SDK for viewability and verification, VAST video specification, and DigiTrust identity service. Board members/companies are listed at https://iabtechlab.com/about-the-iab-tech-lab/tech-lab-leadership/. For more information, please visit https://iabtechlab.com.

Alliant achieves IAB Tech Lab's certification for data transparency.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Nikki Reyes

WIT Strategy for Alliant

nreyes@witstrategy.com

(408) 499-0033

SOURCE: Alliant

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/594066/Alliant-Achieves-IAB-Tech-Lab-Certification-for-Data-Transparency