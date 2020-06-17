Employees Want Less Email, Video and Messaging; and More Time and Tools to Get Work Done

Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR), the platform for enterprise achievement, today announced new research finding that 82% of workers feel less productive at work since going remote, according to a survey of enterprise professionals conducted by 451 Research and commissioned by Smartsheet. This echoes findings that over 90% of young workers reported having difficulty working remotely in a productivity survey conducted in April.

Smartsheet and 451 Research partnered to look at the current state of employee productivity to help organizations understand the challenges that workers are facing in the new world of work. As the needs of the workforce continue to shift, accelerated by the COVID-19 crisis, the survey identifies how leaders can leverage technology to empower dynamic work by eliminating obstacles and siloes hindering productivity. Findings from the survey include:

Key barriers to productivity: The survey revealed that 68% of workers feel distracted by too many voice, video, messaging and email conversations throughout the workday; followed by 64% who feel they don't have the correct tools to build or adapt new business processes, workflows or project designs; 62% who are hindered by the lack of face-to-face conversations; and 46% who say they can't find the information they need to do their job.

Tactics to improve productivity: When asked what would strongly improve their productivity, 39% of workers say more time to focus on work and not in conversations with others. This was followed by better ways to manage time and prioritize tasks (31%) and more easily integrating data from different systems into one place (30%). Overall, 84% desire less email and messaging communication and 77% desire fewer phone conversations.

"The research exposes how the shift to remote work has placed a larger focus on messaging tools and email, even though these tools alone are not making workers more productive," said Smartsheet CEO Mark Mader. "As companies look to plan long-term, it will be critical they empower teams by choosing flexible tools that connect collaboration and work execution in order to realize maximum gains. Communication is part of that, but communication alone is not enough."

When looking at productivity challenges related to the current tools and technologies employees are using to get work done, 85% say not having flexible enough tools for their needs is the biggest obstacle to being more productive. This was followed by facing a steep learning curve to get value from the tool (71%) and having their work fragmented across too many niche tools (68%) were the biggest obstacles.

"When the initial shift to remote work occurred, the first big obstacle was ensuring sufficient connection to tools and apps. Now, the issue is dealing with distractions and finding focused time to work," said Chris Marsh, a research director at 451 Research. "Giving people no-code software that allows them to create solutions that fit their personal work styles, while quickly accessing the information and updates they need, will be the key to keeping employees engaged and productive in this new environment."

Marsh will join Mark Mader for a webinar titled "Rethinking Workforce Productivity and Collaboration in the Time of COVID-19" on Wednesday, June 24 at 10:00am PST/1:00pm EST to discuss these findings and share his insights into how organizations committed to digital transformation are empowering their workforce to handle rapid change through technology. You can register for the webinar here.

*Survey methodology

The survey was conducted by 451 Research among a sample of 800 U.S. workers at enterprise companies with 1,500+ full time employees and three or more office locations. It was live from April 16 to May 1, 2020.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) is the platform for enterprise achievement. By aligning people and technology so organizations can move faster and drive innovation, Smartsheet enables its 84,000 customers and millions of users to achieve more. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Smartsheet's expectations regarding possible or assumed business strategies, channel and partner strategies, potential growth and innovation opportunities, new products, and potential market opportunities.

Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as "believe," "continue," "could," "potential," "remain," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: our ability to achieve future growth and sustain our growth rate, our ability to attract and retain talent, our ability to attract and retain customers (including government customers) and increase sales to our customers, our ability to develop and release new products and services and to scale our platform, our ability to increase adoption of our platform through our self-service model, our ability to maintain and grow our relationships with channel and strategic partners, the highly competitive and rapidly evolving market in which we participate, our ability to identify targets for, execute on, or realize the benefits of, potential acquisitions, and our international expansion strategies. Further information on risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from forecasted results is included in our filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2020 filed with the SEC on June 8, 2020. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200617005217/en/

Contacts:

Shelby Simonson

pr@smartsheet.com