Dynasty Gold Corp.: Dynasty Gold Closes Financing and Exploration Permit Update

The Company will use the proceeds of the private placement for general working capital.
The Company has applied for an exploration permit for the Thundercloud project last year. However, due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the
About Dynasty Gold Corp.
Dynasty Gold Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company currently focused on gold exploration in
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DYNASTY GOLD CORP.
"Ivy Chong"
_________________________________
Ivy Chong, President & CEO
For additional information please contact:
Ivy Chong
Phone: 604.633.2100. Email: ichong@dynastygoldcorp.com
This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE: Dynasty Gold Corp.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/594207/Dynasty-Gold-Closes-Financing-and-Exploration-Permit-Update