TOKYO, June 18, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Keppel Data Centres Holding Pte Ltd (Keppel Data Centres) and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. (MHI-AP) have inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to jointly explore the implementation of the hydrogen powered tri-generation plant concept for data centres in Singapore.Together, the parties will study how a hydrogen powered tri-generation plant-supported data centre can meet the expanding needs of the digital economy in a safe, reliable and environmentally friendly manner.Firstly, the use of hydrogen as an energy source can potentially be more environmentally friendly as the combustion of hydrogen does not produce greenhouse gas emissions.Secondly, as a tri-generation plant produces heat, power and cooling, a tri-generation plant-supported data centre can not only tap on the electricity produced by the plant, thereby reducing its reliance on the national grid, but also tap on the chilled water produced by the plant to cool the data centre's systems and facilities.As part of the MOU, Keppel Data Centres and MHI-AP will also explore producing hydrogen fuel for the tri-generation plant through the steam methane reforming (SMR) process. By incorporating carbon capture and storage capabilities, both parties will seek to ensure that the process is carbon neutral.Mr Wong Wai Meng, Chief Executive Officer of Keppel Data Centres, said, "As a leading designer, developer and operator of data centres across Asia Pacific and Europe, Keppel Data Centres is committed to drive sustainable solutions for the industry. The exploration of hydrogen infrastructure is part of our strategy to work towards decarbonisation. We are happy to collaborate with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and tap on their vast experience and technology capabilities in our journey."Mr Yoshiyuki Hanasawa, Executive Vice President and Chief Regional Officer for Asia Pacific and India at Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group and Managing Director of MHI-AP, added, "Hydrogen will be a key energy carrier in the global effort towards decarbonisation. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group has long-term expertise in hydrogen and remains focused on providing reliable and innovative cross-industry solutions aimed at ensuring a smooth energy transition. With Singapore set to become a global data centre hub, we look forward to partnering with Keppel Data Centres to support Singapore in creating a sustainable energy future."One of the possible data centre projects that might benefit from the hydrogen powered tri-generation plant concept is the floating data centre park project in Singapore that Keppel Data Centres is currently pursuing.(1)Data centres are essential infrastructure on which the digital economy runs. Both Keppel Data Centres and MHI-AP are committed to co-creating a sustainable energy future for Singapore, while meeting the needs of the burgeoning digital economy.(1) "Keppel Data Centres partners with Toll Group and Royal Vopak to explore Floating Data Centre Park and LNG-to-power solutions in Singapore", 20 April 2020https://bit.ly/2YIdzsgAbout Keppel Data CentresKeppel Data Centres Holding (Keppel Data Centres) is a 70-30 joint venture between Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation (Keppel T&T) and Keppel Land, both subsidiaries of Keppel Corporation, one of Singapore's flagship multinational companies with a global footprint in more than 20 countries. Keppel provides solutions for sustainable urbanisation, focusing on four key areas comprising Energy & Environment, Urban Development, Connectivity and Asset Management.Keppel Data Centres has a track record of more than a decade in owning, developing and managing high-quality carrier-neutral data centre facilities that support mission-critical computer systems. Strongly committed to environmentally sustainable business practices, Keppel Data Centres offers a comprehensive range of wholesale, build-to-suit and colocation solutions built to the highest industry standards.Keppel T&T is also the sponsor of Keppel DC REIT, the first data centre Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed in Asia and on the SGX-ST. Keppel Data Centres, together with other members of Keppel Group, owns and operates a global portfolio of more than 20 data centres located in key data centre hubs across Asia Pacific and Europe.For more information, please visit www.keppeldatacentres.comAbout Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Asia Pacific (MHI-AP)Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. (MHI-AP) is a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), one of the world's leading industrial firms. Located in Singapore, the Asia Pacific headquarters supports the growth of markets in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Myanmar, India, Australia and other parts of the region. MHI-AP builds on its global outlook and deep local insights to deliver integrated solutions to the region in urban development and infrastructure, energy and utilities, as well as logistics and transportation. As a market leader in Asia Pacific, MHI-AP provides reliable and innovative solutions that move the world forward.For more information, visit www.mhi.com/Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Copyright 2020 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.