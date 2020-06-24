

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British house building company Persimmon plc (PSN.L) announced Wednesday the appointment of Dean Finch as Group Chief Executive. Finch, 53, has been the CEO of National Express Group plc (NEX.L) for more than ten years.



At Persimmon, he will succeed David Jenkinson, who announced in February 2020 that he wished to step down once a suitable successor had been identified.



Finch is expected to join the Persimmon Board and take up the CEO post at the end of the year.



Meanwhile, National Express said he will leave the company towards the end of the year or when a successor is appointed, in order to complete a smooth handover. The Board has commenced a full search for his replacement.



Finch holds more than 30 years of commercial, financial and operational experience in Europe and North America. Before National Express, he was Group Chief Executive of Tube Lines and Group Finance Director and Group Chief Operating Officer at First Group plc.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

