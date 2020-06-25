GAC Motor Co., Ltd.: GAC MOTOR officially launches into Saudi Arabia with the popular GS5 and GN6

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2020 / On June 25th, 2020, GAC MOTOR unveils the fully upgraded GS5 & GN6 vehicles in an extraordinary "online press conference" in Saudi Arabia, and a live worldwide broadcast through YouTube and other social media platforms like AAC-APP, estimated to draw in 550,000 online viewers.

The new-generation SUV GS5 will be available in two versions, as will the GN6. Both of these models have undergone rigorous localization testing to meet the diverse needs of local consumers. Following the press conference, buyers will enjoy a gift as well as other benefits. To find out more you can check the official website. GAC MOTOR hopes that these special surprises will make the experiences that the GS5 and GN6 will bring for their owners even better.

A new generation SUV, redefining the driving experience

In response to the unique climate and harsh desert terrain of Saudi Arabia, GAC MOTOR introduces a newly reengineered generation of GS5 to meet the daily travel needs of local residents while providing an intimate, efficient and safe driving experience for users.

GS5's unique aesthetic design concept was implemented to reflect light when in motion and showcases the perfect balance between strength and power. GS5 is equipped with the third-generation TI POWER engine, with a capacity of 166 horsepower and maximum torque of 265N·m. Equipped with the latest generation of Aisin 6-speed automatic transmission, it is powerful, energy efficient, and environmentally friendly - all in one package. The ace chassis is adjusted to the shortest braking distance of 34.77 meters, comparable to a similar-level sports car.

Driving the GS5 brings not only a new perspective and passion, but also the brings the maximum firepower to the road, delivering the ultimate driving experience.

An all-star, all-rounded MPV; enjoy unlimited possibilities

GN6 is designed for a "pragmatic and enterprising, happy family who enjoys life to its fullest." While taking care of their careers, parents also look forward to taking care of their families and enjoying life. GN6's innovations in many aspects have superseded the limitations of the model: the appearance is sharp, the space is wide and can be flexibly changed, and smart integrated technology brings a full-featured driving experience.

To enjoy unlimited experiences lets your imagination run free. The GN6 creates a large and spacious space, maximizing the requirements of the second and third row passengers. It also has an ultra-wide passage of 190mm for easy access. There is a 1100L oversized trunk, which easily meets the needs of long-distance travel.

Beyond its sharp appearance, the GN6 is wrapped in a super-safe, super-secure frame complemented with first-class safety features. The GN6 passed the strict 2018C-NCAP super five-star standard with flying colors. Coupled with the high-strength steel that covers up to 95 percent of the car, it is also equipped with six airbags, single pretension and locking tongue seat belts making the GN6 one of the safest vehicles on the road.

Exciting selection and choice with excellent quality for amazing travels

Saudi Arabia is China's largest economic and trading partner in the Middle East and the largest vehicle import market as well. Since entering the Middle East market in September 2013, GAC MOTOR has become one of the most popular Chinese brands among Middle Eastern consumers who like its excellent quality and strength.

Now, with the entrance of the GS5 and GN6 in Saudi Arabia, GAC MOTOR is building a strong bridge and bond for the people of China and Saudi Arabia, deepening understanding and seeking business opportunities through high-quality automotive products and world-class services. It has also laid the foundation to launch more new models in the future and maximize choice for Saudi consumers.

Today, with the listing of GS5 & GN6, GAC MOTOR expands the choice of cars for Saudi consumers through high-quality automotive products and excellent customer service and enhances its industrial network in the Middle East.

The company is now selling cars in 26 countries in the world's five major regions. Going forward, GAC MOTOR believes in the development path of "dual-track advancement and global coverage," with the goal of a "world-class brand and global enterprise," creating a world-influential Chinese brand image, and continuing to develop an unforgettable mobile life for global consumers.

About GAC Motor Co., Ltd.

GAC MOTOR Co., Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd., Ltd. As a national high-tech enterprise established in 2008, GAC MOTOR is devoted to the production and sales of world-class vehicles, engines, auto parts and car accessories as well as R&D of automobile engineering technology. Since its establishment, GAC MOTOR has adopted a global vision and adhered to international standards, forming a world-class car manufacturing system with GAC global R&D network, world-class production mode, global supply chain system and GAC marketing approach as its core.

The company has blazed a development path which is "high-end focused, quality-first and innovation-driven" with its development speed and profit level being among the best for Chinese brands, so as to achieve the company ambition of "building a world-class brand and a global company." For more information, www.gac-motor.com and https://en.gacmotorsaudi.com/

Contact:

GSuAC Motor

Hongbin Ren ?

+86-137-2520-568

SOURCE: GAC Motor Co., Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/595235/GAC-MOTOR-officially-launches-into-Saudi-Arabia-with-the-popular-GS5-and-GN6