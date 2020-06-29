Freedom Holding Corp. Investment Research Recognized

ALMATY, KAZAKHSTAN / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2020 / Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) (the "Company") today announced that the Company's securities market research department has been recognized as the 2020 Best Research House in Central Asia by the Global Banking & Finance Review.

Commenting on the award Timur Turlov, Company CEO, stated, "This award recognizes our continuing commitment to provide our clients with meaningful and timely securities market research and thorough evaluations of leading public companies and investment opportunities globally. We are honored to receive this award and we are proud of the expertise demonstrated by our team of research analysts and their valuable contributions to our company and our clients."

Global Banking & Finance Review

Global Banking & Finance Review is a London based publisher of a leading financial portal and Print Magazine providing independent news to the financial community in more than 200 countries. The Global Banking and Finance Awards were instituted in 2011 to acknowledge expertise and excellence in the global financial industry. Award recipients are selected using a wide range of criteria focusing on innovation, strategies, achievement, and inspirational change and contribution within finance globally.

About Freedom Holding Corp.

Freedom Holding Corp. is a financial services holding company conducting retail financial brokerage, investment counseling, securities trading, investment banking and underwriting services through its subsidiaries under the name of Freedom Finance in the Commonwealth of Independent States. The Company is a professional participant of the KASE, AIX, Moscow Exchange, the Saint-Petersburg Exchange, the Republican Stock Exchange of Tashkent and the Ukrainian Exchange. The Company is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan, with executive office locations in Russia and the United States. The Company operates more than 70 branch offices in Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Germany and Cyprus.

The Company's common shares are registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and are traded in the United States on the Nasdaq Capital Market, operated by Nasdaq, Inc.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking" statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in, or anticipated by, the forward-looking statements. Factors that could materially affect such forward-looking statements include certain economic, business and regulatory risks and factors identified in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Website Disclosure

Freedom Holding Corp. intends to use its website, https://ir.freedomholdingcorp.com, as a means for disclosing material non-public information and for complying with SEC Regulation FD and other disclosure obligations.

