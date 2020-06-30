Following recent European launch of CEM by Everbridge, partnership will help safeguard Siemens' people and operations and enhance Everbridge capabilities with new artificial intelligence and machine learning best practices

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced that Siemens, one of the world's largest producers of energy efficient technologies and #62 on the 2020 Forbes Global 2000, will adopt the Everbridge CEM Platform to help protect Siemens' workforce and operations against critical events of all kinds, from the COVID-19 pandemic and political unrest to sudden economic changes and more. The two companies have also formed a technology alliance in which Siemens will share domain know-how, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technology to enhance Everbridge capabilities.

"We are very excited about our shared vision of combining Everbridge's top-of-class Critical Event Management portfolio with our own capabilities in the field of data analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence into one end-to-end platform to keep people safe and operations running," said Marco Mille, Chief Security Officer, Siemens. "Corporate security executives' ability to ensure business resilience globally, through fast and bespoke response strategies based on comprehensive and pro-active incident monitoring and assessment, will be a key success factor in the coming years."

Over 5,000 businesses, governments, and healthcare organizations currently rely on Everbridge's CEM Platform to assess threats, monitor the wellbeing of their workforces, rapidly communicate warnings, protect supply chains, and accelerate the analysis of their operational response. With its holistic approach to critical events, Everbridge will enhance Siemens' capabilities to rapidly pinpoint threats and automate response to avoid costly impact-whether it's the ongoing pandemic, cyberattacks, an IT outage, severe weather, workplace violence, or any number of critical events that impact life safety, business assets, supply chain or brand.

"With critical events such as COVID-19 on the rise, we are proud to form an alliance with such a forward-thinking global brand like Siemens," said Javier Colado, Senior Vice President, International at Everbridge. "We are excited to work with Siemens to roll out CEM as part of our recent launch of the platform in Europe and to also collaborate in the areas of AI and machine learning to continue to advance our capabilities."

As the global leader in critical event management and public warning, Everbridge and its platform reach over 550 million people across the world while serving leading Fortune 500 companies as well as cities, states, and entire countries.

"Given Siemens role as a technology leader, their alliance with Everbridge represents a significant milestone in the continued adoption of our CEM platform in the DACH region," said Andreas Junck, GM of Everbridge DACH Region.

In response to COVID-19, Everbridge quickly launched a coronavirus data feed which supplements its existing real-time risk intelligence based on 22,000 data sources across 175 countries. To date, the Everbridge platform has delivered over 600 million communications specific to coronavirus, and launched its COVID-19 Shield rapid deployment software templates toprotect people and maintain operations amid the pandemic.

More recently, Everbridge introduced its COVID-19 "Return to Work" and Contact Tracing solutions to help customers manage the process of bringing back their people to offices and other public places, while mitigating the threat of coronavirus.

Everbridge recently launched its award-winning software platform in Europe, demonstrating the power and breadth of CEM during a virtual executive summit. The summit featured C-level speakers from Siemens, Accenture, Syniverse, Finastra and Control Risks. To watch a replay webcast of the summit click here.

About Everbridge

