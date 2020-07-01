Supports British sailor in bid to break record in solo round-the-world race

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management, today announced its sponsorship of British professional sailor Pip Hare in her attempt to sail single-handed, non-stop around the world as a competitor in the 2020-2021 Vendée Globe. Hare will be the skipper of Medallia, a 60ft IMOCA class boat which she will use to complete in the Vendée Globe in November a feat achieved by fewer than 80 experienced sailors throughout the competition's 30 plus year history and break the current female record held by Dame Ellen MacArthur.

The Vendée Globe takes place every four years, with the ninth edition of the race departing on November 8, 2020 from Les Sables d'Olonne, France. Hare is one of six female skippers registered for the race out of a total of 35 and is hoping to make history by being the eighth female ever to complete the 24,000 mile race whilst aiming to beat MacArthur's time of 94 days, 4 hours and 25 minutes.

"My entire 28-year career has been focused on breaking down barriers to get to this point. More men have walked on the moon than women have completed the Vendée Globe, which is all the inspiration I need to succeed," said Pip Hare. "It's been a lonely path to get this far, so I am absolutely thrilled that such a visionary company as Medallia has stepped in to make my lifelong dream a reality."

In the lead up to November's departure, Pip will skipper Medallia in a number of warm-up races, including the Lonely Rock Race and the Round The Island race.

"Medallia has a rich history of helping customers and partners achieve excellence and success. We believe this synergy in goals made us the ideal partner to support such a focused, talented athlete like Pip," said Leslie Stretch, CEO of Medallia. "Her skill, ambition and determination to break down barriers in sport is hugely inspirational and we are proud to be working with her as she competes in what is probably the toughest endurance race in the world, the Vendée Globe."

