After operating under the brands Andersen Tax, Andersen Legal and Andersen Tax Legal, the member firms of Andersen Global in Europe will now operate under a single brand, "Andersen," demonstrating the unified and seamless approach of the global tax and legal firm. Similar brand changes in other regions around the world will follow throughout the year.

This announcement comes on the heels of the U.S. member firm's transition of its brand from "Andersen Tax" to "Andersen" last year. In total, member firms in 12 European countries-Cyprus, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom-will adopt the Andersen brand. The transition of OrienTax and Szabo Keleman Partners marks the debut of the Andersen brand in Hungary. Additionally, B.A. Tax Accountants will adopt the brand as it joins the team in Luxembourg.

Within Europe, Andersen Global also has a presence in Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, the Netherlands, North Macedonia, Republic of Kosovo, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia and Ukraine through its collaborating firms and has future plans to expand its regional footprint in Central and Eastern Europe, and Scandinavia.

The adoption of the Andersen brand in Europe best represents the full suite of global services the organization offers its clients internationally including legal services in 86 countries, 23 of which are in Europe.

"Our common brand, Andersen, is reflective of our 'one firm' culture and encompasses all that we do as a global organization. It signifies our ability to provide best-in-class service and our deep commitment to investing in our people," said Mark Vorsatz, Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO. "Each of the member and collaborating firms that are a part of our organization promote stewardship and maintain transparency. Our global expansion continues to be driven by client needs and the recognition that we can best serve clients with independent and synergistic services."

The transition to the Andersen brand in Europe is a milestone for the global organization, which began in 2002 when 23 former Arthur Andersen tax partners created the tax-only firm WTAS. In 2014, the group adopted the brand Andersen Tax as it best represented the firm's values, culture of clients-first, stewardship and transparency. The organization has grown exponentially in Europe since the establishment of Andersen Global (formerly WTAS Global) by founding U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC in 2013. The European region began with just two locations in 2013 and has since expanded to more than 50 locations, nearly 2,000 tax and legal professionals, and over 300 partners today.

"Many countries and regions, such as the United Kingdom, are pushing for accounting firms to separate their audit and tax practices to ensure integrity and independence," said Paolo Mondia, Co-Regional Managing Director in Europe. "We have the competitive edge in the European market where the provision of combined tax and legal services in an independent way is the exception, and our clients have been extremely receptive to this model."

Andrea De Vecchi, Co-Regional Managing Director in Europe, added, "By providing both legal and tax services, we have been able to broaden our regional and global footprint, enhance our service offerings, and bring the benefits and resources of a global firm to our clients in a seamless manner."

Throughout 2020, member firms around the globe will adopt the Andersen brand, while the global organization will continue adding depth in critical markets, including Africa and the Middle East. The vision is the development of a seamless professional services model providing best-in-class services around the world.

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 5,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 177 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

