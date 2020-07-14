Cluster Reply today announced that it has won the 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award for Italy. The Company, part of the Reply Group, was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

"At Reply we are constantly committed to providing innovative services, distinguished by flexibility and efficiency. Our company Cluster Reply, which has been developing solutions based on Microsoft technologies for 24 years, is able to meet our customers' needs and bring an important advantage to their business. We are proud of this result, as it further confirms our expertise and capabilities" said Filippo Rizzante, CTO Reply

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. Awards were classified in several categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 3,300 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. Cluster Reply has been awarded for its outstanding solutions and services, for the extraordinary results achieved in the Italian market and for its ability to best support the growth of its customers.

Cluster Reply's candidature for this exclusive award was backed by eleven projects carried out on behalf of leading clients across major industries, which confirmed the Company's focus on innovation as well as its expertise in all cloud technologies of the different Microsoft solution areas: ranging from Business Applications to Modern Workplace, from Infra&Apps to Data and Artificial Intelligence.

"It is an honor to recognize the winners and finalists of the 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards" said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft. "These partners go above and beyond, delivering timely solutions that solve the complex challenges that businesses around the world face from communicating and collaborating virtually to helping customers realize their full potential with Azure cloud services, and beyond. I am proud to honor and congratulate each winner and finalist

"We are particularly proud of this important recognition to Cluster Reply as it confirms a consistent effort in supporting Italian organizations in digital transformation projects and in fostering digital growth paths. A significant commitment that for the past 24 years followed the technological evolution of Microsoft's platforms and provided a strong expertise to meet the new innovation challenges of our companies" said Silvia Candiani, Country General Manager, Microsoft Italia.

REPLY

Reply [MTA, STAR: REY] specializes in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialized companies, Reply defines and develops business models enabled by the new models of big data, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply delivers consulting, system integration and digital services to organizations across the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance; and public sectors. www.reply.com

CLUSTER REPLY

Cluster Reply is the Reply Group Company specialized in consulting services and systems integration on Microsoft technologies. The Company is focused on innovation and offers Microsoft solutions, both cloud and on-premise, in the areas of Modern Workplace, Business Applications, Applications and Infrastructure, Data and AI. With over 20 years of experience working with Microsoft, Cluster Reply is able to help its customers to choose the best Microsoft solutions, thanks to its Microsoft certifications and a distinctive knowledge of the market and its processes. www.cluster.reply.com

