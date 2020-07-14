Easy-To-Swallow Verified CBD Softgel Capsules Hit the Market

Verified CBD adds to its ever-expanding product lineup

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2020 / Verified CBD is excited to be launching CBD softgel capsules to its growing product lineup. The capsules are available in 750 mg bottles, with each one delivering a 25 mg dose of cannabidiol.

Softgel capsules offer a number of benefits over traditional capsules, including increased bioavailability, highly accurate dosing, and easier digestion. On top of this, Verified CBD's softgels are third-party certified for purity and made with top-quality hemp that is organically grown in Kentucky.

"Our customers asked for more variety, and we responded," said Bob Chambers, founder of Verified CBD. "Our softgels are more convenient to take on the go than tinctures and quicker to take effect than standard CBD capsules. We can't wait for our customers to try them out-they're going to love them!"

While research into the benefits of CBD continues, evidence suggests that the cannabinoid can help manage a host of symptoms, including pain, inflammation, anxiety, and insomnia.

Verified CBD softgel capsules are now available in the online store. Visit verifiedcbd.com for more information and follow them on social @verifiedcbd to stay up to date on new product launches and the latest developments in the CBD world.

About Verified CBD

Recognized for its high-quality cannabidiol and broad range of products, Verified CBD is one of the leading CBD brands in the United States. The company uses only organic, locally grown hemp and ensures that each product is lab tested to adhere to its quality standards. Available products include CBD tinctures, creams, capsules, and edible gummies.

