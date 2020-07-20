Leading Consumer Insights Company Sunsets ITWP to Better Reflect Growth and Business Model

Toluna, a leading consumer intelligence platform provider, today has unveiled its new corporate brand identity that builds on its 20 years of innovation and reflects its continued vision to democratize market research. The rebrand not only marks Toluna's 20 year anniversary but also celebrates Toluna becoming the principal brand and holding company of Harris Interactive and KuRunData. The three companies have a proven history of delivering insights on demand to many of the world's top corporations, agencies and organizations, employing 1,500 people in 24 offices across six continents. Effective today ITWP, the former principal brand, will sunset from use.

"Our new brand identity shows that Toluna is driving toward the future. Toluna has always been recognized as a disrupter in the market research industry, and this brand furthers that legacy and identifies us as modern and innovative while decidedly human. We leaned heavily into this idea of reducing complexity -not only in our brand design but in our brand structure. This provides greater clarity to our customers and best reflects how we can quickly get our clients to the solutions they need. Toluna has always offered companies unprecedented service flexibility and quality while upholding its commitment to technology innovation and human insights, and that will continue as we now give our clients around the world a more consistent brand experience," said Michele Morelli, senior vice president of global marketing strategy for Toluna.

The new brand better reflects Toluna solutions and position in the market because it is centered around innovation, expertise, agility and deep insights. This translates into a unique proposition: Toluna's best-in-class automated solutions and panel community of 30 million members paired with the proven methodology of Harris Interactive and KuRunData's expertise in China and APAC bring unrivaled agility to the market.

"Since our inception, Toluna has been committed to changing the market research industry and working with each of our clients to turn human interactions into insights that will drive their businesses forward," said Frédéric-Charles Petit, CEO, Toluna. "The days of unscalable research projects taking weeks and months to complete are over. Research now needs to move at the speed of business decision-making so our clients can access real insights in real-time. As we move into the future, Toluna will continue to offer our clients the most agile and innovative services that empower them to select the customized technology-driven resources and global community they need to power their critical business projects."

Incorporated in the U.K. in 2000, ITWP is privately held by a group of evergreen investors including Frédéric-Charles Petit.

