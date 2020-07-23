Leaf Mobile Inc.: Leaf Mobile Partners with B Real of Cypress Hill on New Mobile Game

B Real Has Inked an Exclusive Worldwide Multi-Year Agreement with Leaf Mobile

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2020 / LEAF Mobile Inc. (TSX.V:LEAF), a leading creator and publisher of counter-culture mobile games, today announced a 5 year worldwide exclusive partnership with B Real of Cypress Hill for the development of his first featured mobile game. The game will feature B Real's likeness, voice, music, and creative influences throughout his career. This is B Real's first foray into the mobile game space and builds on his success across his Breal.tv website and YouTube channels which feature the "Dr. Greenthumb" podcast, "The Smoke Box," and "Mediation," along with co-hosting Vice TV's hit series "Bong Appétit."

Darcy Taylor, Leaf Mobile CEO, stated, "We are tremendously excited to welcome B Real, Multi-Platinum, GRAMMY® Award nominated rapper, businessman, cannabis advocate, and social media star to the LEAF Mobile family. His career and impact on counter-culture is legendary as he continues to be a leading voice through his social media and digital platforms. He is an incredible addition to our "Green Games" universe, with over 1.2M followers on Instagram, over 250K followers on Twitter, and 700K subscribers to his YouTube Channel "BREALTV." Cypress Hill's lifetime album sales have eclipsed 20M and B Real has an enormous and loyal audience that have supported his brand and content for decades. We are extremely excited to show B Real's fans and followers our mobile game. This partnership significantly expands LEAF's audience and places LEAF Mobile in a position to build-on the significant growth we have experienced thus far in 2020. We look forward to a long successful partnership."

"Throughout my years in the entertainment industry, I have always been open to new and creative ways to connect with the world. Going digital and bringing Dr. Greenthumb brand to the cyber universe gives us a new platform with infinite possibilities to build on, and I am excited to take the journey." - B Real

Currently slated for worldwide release in the first half of 2021, LEAF Mobile will provide additional details regarding the game's development and B Real's involvement at a later date. The upcoming free-to-play mobile title will be available worldwide on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

B Real, credit: Estevan Oriol

About B Real and the Dr. Greenthumb 's Brand

B Real, is an American rapper, actor, and media personality. He is best known for being the lead rapper in hip hop group Cypress Hill who have sold over 20 million albums and was a member of the rap rock supergroup Prophets of Rage. Born in Los Angeles, CA, B Real moved to South Gate, California at the age of five. He befriended future Cypress Hill members Sen Dog and Mellow Man Ace after being introduced to DJ Muggs. The group was signed by Ruffhouse/Columbia records in 1991 and made their influential debut that year with the release of their Cypress Hill studio album. B Real's live streaming site Breal.tv features live interactive programming and is the host of the "Dr. Greenthumb Show", "The Smoke Box", and "Meditation." In Summer 2018, B Real opened his first dispensary - Dr. Greenthumb - in Sylmar, CA. openings to follow have included locations in Downtown Los Angeles, CA; Eureka, CA; San Francisco, CA; Sacramento, CA; with an on-site consumption lounge concept recently opening in Cathedral City, CA as he continues to open doors throughout California.

About LEAF Mobile

LEAF Mobile Inc. (TSX.V:LEAF) is a leading creator of counter-culture mobile games. Headquartered in Vancouver, with a premier development studio, LDRLY based in Nanaimo, BC, the company is highly skilled in intellectual property, mobile game development, marketing and publishing. LEAF's culture is anchored in creativity, data insights, and execution, delivering highly engaging games that produce enduring player enjoyment. With over a decade of experience in game development and marketing, LEAF has consistently delivered high-grossing original and licensed IP titles that include, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Bud Farm Grass Roots and Bud Farm 420. Our game titles are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. LEAF leverages successes in platform, IP, marketing, development, and data analysis to maximize value for our global network of constituents, from players to talent to shareholders and beyond.

For more information and to keep current on LEAF, visit www.leafmobile.io

