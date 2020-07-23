Series C funding brings Talkdesk valuation to more than $3 billion, reflects strong investor confidence and highlights the strategic role of superior customer experience among top global brands

Talkdesk, Inc., the cloud contact center for innovative enterprises, today announced $143 million in Series C funding from a combination of new and existing investors. The amount raised, and the company's valuation of more than $3 billion, reflects both investor confidence in Talkdesk's business and the strategic role that superior customer experience plays among top global brands.

New investors participating in this latest round include Franklin Templeton, Willoughby Capital, Skip Capital, Lead Edge Capital and Top Tier Capital Partners, along with existing partners Viking Global Investors and Threshold Ventures. In total, Talkdesk has raised $268 million over its funding rounds, strengthening its leadership position in the Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) marketplace and solidifying the role of customer experience as a strategic differentiator for enterprises.

This latest investment follows a year of continued global growth, product development and market leadership for Talkdesk. Over the past 12 months Talkdesk has introduced more than 600 product innovations to the market including Talkdesk 20-in-20, an ambitious release program to lead the contact center industry by starting 2020 with 20 product introductions in the first 20 weeks. Talkdesk's culture of innovation led to 200 patent submissions in 100 days and continues to push customer service ahead with industry advancements like CXTalent and multiple awards.

The new funding will allow Talkdesk to capitalize on its current momentum and continue its global growth. The company plans to increase research and development spending and to invest in go-to-market, sales, marketing and channel development as Talkdesk continues to expand up-market.

Helping Brands Differentiate Through Customer Service During COVID-19

While companies have historically made significant investments in their contact centers as a means of differentiation through customer support, COVID-19 has served as a catalyst for accelerated investment in cloud-based solutions. Many consumer-facing brands have effectively lost their primary retail channel, making the need to provide world-class support a strategic imperative. As many enterprises move operations to a completely remote setting for the first time, Talkdesk's cloud-native solutions ensure that agents can deliver an exceptional customer experience regardless of their location.

"The importance of providing an unparalleled customer experience has never been greater and this latest funding is a reflection of the criticality of this aspect as brands look for avenues for growth in our current environment," said Tiago Paiva, chief executive officer, Talkdesk. "We are incredibly appreciative of the support and confidence of our investors, customers and partners who continue to endorse our vision of providing the industry's most innovative and flexible solutions for the modern contact center. Lastly, I want to share my immense gratitude for the dedication and expertise of our employees who enable us to deliver for our customers, even during the most challenging times."

"The global pandemic has fueled the importance of customer experience for business continuity. Talkdesk provides an innovative CX platform and solutions to help every organization provide the best possible and amazing customer experience," said Mark Smith, chief executive officer and chief research officer, Ventana Research. "Our recognition of Talkdesk to receive the Ventana Research Digital Innovation Award in CX for 2020 is yet another example of the investment in innovation. The growth and funding is testament to the confidence and trust in the brand by customers and partners who have committed to Talkdesk."

The Talkdesk team consists of some of the world's top authorities in the area of CCaaS and customer experience. The organization is a strategic and reliable provider to its customer base of more than 1,800 innovative customers in 75 countries including IBM, Acxiom, 2U, Trivago and Peloton.

Supporting Investor Quotes:

"We are excited to join Talkdesk in its journey to reimagine a critical element of business to consumer communications infrastructure, as businesses seek to enhance their relationships with customers with next generation digital engagement tools. Talkdesk's market potential is large, and its business model is promising," said Jonathan Curtis, vice president, research analyst and portfolio manager with Franklin Templeton's Franklin Equity Group.

"We have been incredibly impressed by Talkdesk and the remarkable growth and scale the company has achieved over the last few years," said Morgan Rutman, president, Willoughby Capital. "The company's solutions are mission-critical across a range of industries during these challenging times. We are excited to support Tiago and the team through the next stage of the company's evolution."

"With a best-in-class product, Talkdesk's rapid growth in the enterprise contact center segment is extremely impressive," said Kim Jackson, founder, Skip Capital. "We are excited about accelerating cloud adoption, and as businesses of all sizes look for tools to help with a shift to remote work, Talkdesk's product suite is highly compelling. We are thrilled to join the Talkdesk team on their journey."

"Talkdesk is a step above the outdated, legacy contact center systems and has quickly established itself as the vendor-of-choice. We're excited to partner with the company as its suite of products reaches an even greater scale," said Mitchell Green, managing partner, Lead Edge Capital. "Talkdesk is experiencing explosive adoption of its technology, and it is no surprise given the pain points its solving for companies, large and small."

"Talkdesk is leveraging software and innovation to disrupt the traditional call center," said Garth Timoll, managing director, Top Tier Capital Partners. "The company has emerged as a clear leader in the CCaaS sector and Top Tier Capital Partners is excited to support Talkdesk's continued growth."

"Threshold Ventures partners with exceptional entrepreneurs who have a vision for transformative, market-changing solutions. Tiago and the Talkdesk team are innovatively pushing CCaaS applications to a new level," said Josh Stein, partner, Threshold Ventures. "Since leading their Series A financing, we've had a front row seat to watch Talkdesk emerge as an undisputed leader in the large CCaaS market."

