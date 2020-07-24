American Battery Metals Corporation Partners with Just Business to Rebrand and Position for Impact Investment Round

Shares in Quest to End Toxic Battery Waste

INCLINE VILLAGE, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2020 / American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) (the "Company" or "American Battery"), an American-owned advanced extraction and battery recycling technology company with extensive mineral resources in Nevada, is pleased to announce it has partnered with Just Business, a San Francisco-based impact investment firm. The new collaboration for American Battery Metals Corporation, is significant as it pivots its primary business from mining to battery recycling to become a force for environmental impact in the clean energy sector. For additional information, please visit the Company's new website at: https://americanbatterytechnology.com/.

Just Business engages with business enterprises that are committed to a triple bottom line of financial profitability along with tangible environmental and social impact. The firm deploys capital and talent to grow companies with ambitious missions around sustainability and dignity for people and planet. For additional information on Just Business, please visit: https://justbusiness.is

David Batstone, cofounder and senior managing partner of Just Business, believes that American Battery is addressing an Achilles heel in the electrical vehicle (EV) promise of a clean energy future. "The batteries in EVs and other devices inevitably will deplete, and sadly many of those batteries end up in dumpsites today." Batstone, who is overseeing impact and sustainability for American Battery, adds that "…beyond redeeming the waste, every battery ABTC recycles is one less scoop of earth that will be dug to extract valuable metals for battery production."

Lithium-ion batteries are used commonly in electrical vehicles, mobile phones, laptops, and power tools, among other devices. Less than 5% of the world's supply of lithium-ion batteries are recycled today, which leads to an annual $7b of battery waste. American Battery will implement a closed-loop technology backed by nine trade secrets to recycle valuable metals contained in depleted batteries. American Battery will open its first battery recycling plant in the last quarter of 2020, located in northern Nevada within close proximity to the world's largest battery gigafactory.

Further, American Battery is deploying new technologies to ensure a low-impact extraction of minerals in its ongoing mining operations. The overall focus of the company has pivoted to an environmental stewardship of natural resources. "We want to be part of designing a future where mobility and energy do not come at the cost of planetary sustainability," says Doug Cole, CEO of American Battery. "We are thrilled that Just Business is joining us to embed transparent and measurable impact into every aspect of our operations." American Battery's unique recycling process extracts valuable metals like lithium, manganese, nickel, and cobalt from depleted batteries, and delivers them to battery manufacturers for the production of new batteries. These valuable metals are infinitely recyclable; in other words, their utility does not degrade. All of this is made possible due to American Battery's "clean cycle" technology.

