Dienstag, 28.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 636 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Gipfelsturm für Firma und Aktie!
WKN: 873629 ISIN: US0865161014 
28.07.2020
Philips Projection Launches a Range of Projectors at BestBuy.com

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2020 / ??The consumer electronics retailer and Philips Projection company team up to provide an extended portfolio of 8 chosen pico and home cinema projectors to the US market on BestBuy.com. The focus will be on the accessible, portable, and cinema projectors from the NeoPix, PicoPix, and Screeneo Collections.

With staying-in being the new going out, Philips Projection wants to offer the widest range of mainstream projectors to the customers who are looking for ways to improve their home entertainment set-ups. "Many cinemas across the country are still shut down or delaying re-openings, so we wanted to provide stay at home movie fans with convenient alternatives," says Serge Kossi, VP Global Sales at Philips Projection. "We are excited to launch our products at Best Buy, a retailer known for its innovative assortment of cutting edge electronics and smart solutions for a new generation of connected consumers."

The innovative company has picked the following three products as leading items for their July/August campaign.

Philips NeoPix Easy - $99

The most affordable of the three offers a pleasant viewing experience and projects pictures up to 80". The keystone correction combined with the focus technology allows you to fine-tune images to your needs. The LED light source displays rich, vivid colors and will last up to 30,000 hours. Thanks to its built-in media player, watch your movies, TV shows, or picture from any USB stick. You can enjoy the stereo sound and all the connectivity you need (HDMI, USB, etc.).

Philips NeoPix Prime - $199

A mid-range projector that helps you enjoy projecting images up to up to 100" large. In addition to having all technical attributes as the Easy model, it provides a vivid and sharp 720p HD picture resolution, Wi-Fi screen mirroring, and Bluetooth. It has a sleek titanium finish look and a simple, user-friendly interface and can be connected to any external Bluetooth speaker.

Philips PicoPix Micro - $269

Small yet very smart. Fits easily in your hand and comes with all the accessories you need to travel: multi-heads adapter, small, foldable tripod for extra convenience, a remote control, and a pouch. It's elegant with a glossy effect plus projects up to 115 minutes on a single charge. This compact projector comes with 540p resolution, wireless Wi-Fi screen mirroring, mini HDMI, plus microSD, and USB ports. It also has a built-in speaker, multimedia player and is set to last up to 30,000 hours of operational life.

About Screeneo Innovation SA (Philips Projection)

It was set up in 2018 and is an exclusive brand licensing partner PHILIPS. It acquires all the global rights to the PHILIPS brand for handheld, ultra-short throw projectors, and digital receivers. It's in charge of design, manufacturing, sales, customer support, and serves as a global distributor of these products.

For more product information, please contact lucie@rainfactory.com

or visit www.usa.philips.com/c-m-so/projectors.

Press kit is available at: https://drive.google.com/drive/u/0/folders/1GWF86CQLrtNqq52qNQSnipGBGQPg8mpo.

Media Contact

Lucie Simikova
lucie@rainfactory.com

SOURCE: Philips Projection



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/599226/Philips-Projection-Launches-a-Range-of-Projectors-at-BestBuycom

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
