eschbach and Novaspect Partner to Address Growing Demand for Digital Manufacturing Solutions

eschbach's Shiftconnector platform expands the IT solution offering for Novaspect's customer networks

BOSTON, MA and SCHAUMBURG, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2020 / Global software developer eschbach, the provider of Shiftconnector® digital manufacturing software for the pharmaceutical, chemical, and food manufacturing sectors, announces a new partnership with Novaspect, a leading provider of automation solutions to process industries. The extended IT solution offering will ensure that Novaspect's customers can quickly benefit from their digital transformation journey towards IT/OT convergence.

"With the growing demand across the U.S. for our Shiftconnector software, we are glad to have Novaspect as a local partner in the upper Midwest, a company which values the customer as much as we do," said Andreas Eschbach, CEO of eschbach.

Novaspect serves its customers by engineering, selling, and servicing industrial process control systems. "The Shiftconnector solution will provide great value for our customers as they work to improve their performance," said Joe Simchak, President of Novaspect. "It is compelling solution for all sites with a control room and board operators who can provide real-time awareness of production status and performance while enabling real-time communication between operations and other key site personnel."

With the industry-leading Shiftconnector solution, customers can meet their shift management challenges while becoming a knowledge organization. The software allows seamless 24/7 shift operation to increase safety, quality, and performance. This includes reporting and managing of process upsets, as well as compliance-related routine activities, to increase the overall reliability of the production. Shiftconnector increases cross-departmental collaboration and integrates with existing systems like process historians, maintenance management and ERP.

About eschbach and Shiftconnector®

With U.S. operations in Boston and headquartered in Germany, eschbach develops software for plant process management. Shiftconnector® provides a new level of team communication to ensure safety and improve plant effectiveness. The award-winning solution is trusted worldwide by leading manufacturing companies such as DuPont, BASF, and Roche. For more information, visit eschbach.com.

About Novaspect

Founded in 1936, Novaspect, an Emerson Impact Partner, has grown through the development of local resources and expertise dedicated to the continuous improvement of industrial process control. Novaspect's desired impact is to increase the success and sustainability of their customers and their communities and is a 100% Employee Owned Company. For more information visit Novaspect.com

