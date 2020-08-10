Regulatory News:

1Sat Telecomunicaçoes today launches BluTV, a new Direct to Home broadcast platform dedicated to the Brazilian market, leveraging the unparalleled coverage of Eutelsat Communications' (Euronext Paris: ETL) EUTELSAT 65 West A satellite.

BluTV's basic offer will include over 100 channels of films, series, sports, lifestyle, culture and news, broadcast in a mix of standard and high definition.

Commenting on the launch, Stephane Frappat President of BluTV said: "The potential market in Brazil for pay-tv is still huge, mostly limited by the high cost of access. BluTV's promise is to democratize access to high-quality TV entertainment and education combined with the highest standard of customer service at to the Brazilian middle-class. Since its inception, the BluTV project has been supported by Eutelsat teams in Paris and in Brazil, and we are confident the EUTELSAT 65 West A will allow us to offer our future subscribers the best available coverage in the country".

Philippe Oliva Chief Commercial Officer of Eutelsat added: "We are delighted to accompany BluTV as it launches its offer in the Brazilian market. With its high-powered transponders dedicated to covering the entire territory, EUTELSAT 65 West A is the obvious conduit enabling BluTV to reach the widest possible audience to this dynamic broadcast market."

EUTELSAT 65 West A is a tri-band satellite designed targeting the fast-growing broadcast markets across Latin America. Its high-power Ku-band payload enables DTH reception of digital and HD channels across Brazil.

About Eutelsat Communications

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Around 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,000 men and women from 46 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

