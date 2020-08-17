Sintesis Balance CMAF delivers building comfort, cost savings and 350-percent greater energy efficiency than typical gas boilers in heating mode

Global climate innovator Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT) announced today the launch of the Sintesis Balance CMAF, a fully electric single unit to heat and cool buildings. The air-cooled multi-pipe solution is the latest model in the Sintesis portfolio of high-performance indoor climate systems by Trane, the company's HVAC brand. It is initially available for customers in Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

Sintesis Balance is a fully electric unit that delivers hot and chilled water for heating and cooling. It is ideal for buildings with dynamic temperature requirements, such as schools, hotels, hospitals, retail centers, office buildings and theaters.

"The Sintesis Balance eliminates the need for separate boiler and chiller systems, and provides flexibility to meet comfort needs across climates, seasons, use and occupancy, as well as better use of floor space," said José La Loggia, president of Trane Technologies' Commercial HVAC in EMEA. "It also provides highly reliable operation, temperature control and indoor air quality. Most systems in Europe use gas or oil boilers, whereas this solution is fully electric. Since buildings contribute to about 15 percent of global carbon emissions, and heating and cooling represents about 35 percent of that, Sintesis Balance is also a major step on the path to electrification and decarbonization of buildings."

The innovation contributes to Trane Technologies' Gigaton Challenge, a goal to reduce customers' greenhouse gas emissions by a billion metric tons by 2030. The unit recovers and repurposes energy without generating its own carbon emissions, significantly reducing fossil fuel use over typical systems that include both a boiler and a chiller. When drawing from a grid that generates electricity from renewable sources, Sintesis Balance has potential to be a zero-emissions solution.

Sintesis Balance Sustainability by the Numbers

Trane Sintesis Balance has an average Total Efficiency Ratio of 8.2; it generates 8 kW of simultaneous cooling and heating from only 1 kW of electric power. It also delivers a Coefficient of Performance (COP) of 3.35, the highest COP among air-sourced multi-pipe unit options. (COP is a measure of how much heat the system produces per unit of energy input).

The technology's expanded operating map allows for temperature control even in very hot or cold climates. The heating capabilities of the unit make it a good choice for building applications in regions where ambient air temperatures go down to minus 18 degrees Celsius. The unit also can heat water up to 68 degrees Celsius.

Technical features of the Trane Sintesis Balance CMAF

Trane Adaptive Refrigerant System automatically optimizes refrigerant charge in each operating mode and temperature condition, delivering additional performance and efficiency gains.

Fully electric driven CMAF multi-pipe unit doesn't generate direct greenhouse gas emissions beyond emissions from the electricity grid. It offers up to 350 percent higher efficiency compared to most gas boilers when delivering hot water for comfort heating systems.

Configurability with three acoustic packages and efficiency levels to meet different building application requirements.

New generation of Trane controls technology Tracer Symbio 800 controller features advanced algorithms ensuring smooth, reliable operation with low cost of ownership. In addition, it also offers six arbitration choices to optimize performances for the application.

Tracer Symbio 800 with TD7 AdaptiView touchscreen provides facility managers with user-friendly control of the unit. The controller allows them to remotely manage and respond to a variety of conditions and maintain efficient operation with various pre-programmed operating modes.

For more details of on the complete Trane portfolio of solutions for EMEA, please visit www.Trane.eu.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane and Thermo King, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. Visit tranetechnologies.com.

