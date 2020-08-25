QuikTok, Inc.: QuikTok Makes Collaborating With Influencers Easier Than Ever

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2020 / TikTok is arguably the most popular social media platform in today's generation. It is a short-form video sharing app with the best record of any app, ever, garnering a worldwide count of over 315 million downloads in the first quarter of 2020 alone. With more than 800 million active users worldwide, many users have a follower count substantial enough to monetize. However, not all of them can grab the chance to earn money, which is why Quiktok was created, a marketplace that allows influencers to maximize their platform.

The first and the most extensive public influencer marketplace, QuikTok, serves to facilitate agreements between influencers and entities looking to collaborate with them for promotions. Recently launched in March, it has a current count of more than 700 influencers and a total reach of 750 million followers, and these numbers continue to grow by the day.

QuikTok is a platform that bridges the gap and allows artists, record labels, and brands to browse their partner influencers and pick which one best fits their image. While talent agencies typically bump up their talent rates and overcharge their clients, QuikTok prides itself in their transparency and autonomy; all influencers have total control on their rates and what projects to accept, and prospective clients are able to see the rates these influencers have set without any increases from the management. This eliminates the dragging back-and-forth between the agency and their clients by allowing them to directly transact with the "talents" (i.e., the influencers).

Since it began in March, QuikTok has been beneficial to influencers and clients alike. Influencers enjoy higher chances of collaborations. Brands enjoy immediate exposure that reflects an increase in revenue, and artists and record labels can boost their monthly listeners and reach new audiences at the same time. TikTok appeals to users following a trend and allows them to recreate short dance performances with the same tracks, and that paved the way for virality for a number of songs on the platform. In fact, 63 out of 100 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 found that their success began on the traction it gained on TikTok.

Given that the popularity of TikTok as a social media platform is already massive but still is on the rise, QuikTok will only continue to grow as a company as they create partnerships with more influencers and cater to more clients. QuikTok plans to expand its scope to Instagram and YouTube partnerships and allow clients to conveniently land collaborations across multiple platforms.

To make its services more efficient and accessible, QuikTok is in the later stages of development for an Android and iOS app release, which will become available to the public in a few weeks. Through this app, users will be able to enjoy further ease in the process of landing collaborations through their mobile devices, as well as give them the ability to receive updates through mobile push notifications.

Find out more about QuikTok and how it works by visiting their website.

