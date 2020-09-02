DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Personnel

Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Retirement of Non-Executive Director



02-Sep-2020 / 02:56 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Dexus (ASX: DXS) ASX release 2 September 2020 Retirement of Non-Executive Director Dexus today announced a change to the Board of Directors of Dexus Funds Management Limited (DXFM). John Conde AO has advised his retirement from the Board of DXFM, effective 2 September 2020. John will retain his position as an Independent Director of Dexus Wholesale Property Limited (DWPL), the responsible entity of Dexus Wholesale Property Fund (DWPF). Richard Sheppard, Chair of the DXFM Board said: "John has been a Non-Executive Director of Dexus for more than 11 years, joining the Board in April 2009. "As a valued member of the Board Audit Committee, Board Nomination Committee as well as Director of DWPL, and a past member of the Board Risk Committee, John has brought a wealth of knowledge and experience in accounting, finance, people and remuneration matters and corporate governance to the Board and Management. "On behalf of the Board, the Group Management Committee and our Security holders, I would like to thank John for his dedication and contribution over the past decade and look forward to his continued involvement with DWPL." With the appointment of Patrick Allaway on 1 February 2020, the Board will comprise one executive director and seven non-executive directors following John's retirement from the Board. The Board will continue its Board renewal strategy during FY21. Dexus also provides the Appendix 3Z - Final Director's Interest Notice available at www.dexus.com/investor-centre Authorised by the Board of Dexus Funds Management Limited



For further information please contact: Investors

Jessica Johns

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

+61 2 9017 1368

+61 427 706 994

jessica.johns@dexus.com Media

Louise Murray

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

+61 2 9017 1446

+61 403 260 754

louise.murray@dexus.com Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



About Dexus Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $32.0 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships is central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire. We invest only in Australia and directly own $16.5 billion of properties, with a further $15.5 billion of properties managed on behalf of third-party clients. The group's $10.6 billion development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns. With 1.8 million square metres of office workspace across 51 properties, we are Australia's preferred office partner. Dexus is a Top 50 entity by market capitalisation listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (trading code: DXS) and is supported by 29,000 investors from 21 countries. With over 35 years of expertise in property investment, development and asset management, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management, providing service excellence to tenants and delivering superior risk-adjusted returns for investors. www.dexus.com Dexus Funds Management Ltd ABN 24 060 920 783, AFSL 238163, as Responsible Entity for Dexus (ASX: DXS) Level 25, 264 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000 02-Sep-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

