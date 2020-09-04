DJ Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Directorate Change

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Directorate Change 04-Sep-2020 / 11:01 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Directorate Change 4 September 2020 Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) announces that after 7 years as a Non-Executive Director, The Hon Lady Keswick will retire from the DMGT Board with effect from 1 October 2020. Lord Rothermere commented: "On behalf of myself, and the Board, we would like to thank Tessa for the sound advice and guidance that she has provided during her time as a Non-Executive Director of DMGT." Name and contact number for queries: Fran Sallas, DMGT Company Secretary: 0203 615 2904 Daily Mail and General Trust plc Northcliffe House 2 Derry Street London W8 5TT www.dmgt.com [1] Registered in England and Wales No. 184594 ISIN: GB00BJQZC279 Category Code: BOA TIDM: DMGT LEI Code: 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 83531 EQS News ID: 1127631 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=919a76601535b4b3b210f49d7a6dd9db&application_id=1127631&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

