New board member to drive and support the company's vision of full scale volume production in additive manufacturing

Today Evolve Additive Solutions announced that LEGO Group COO, Carsten Rasmussen has been appointed to its board of directors effective June of 2020.

Mr. Rasmussen joined the LEGO Group in 2001 and was appointed COO in 2017. During his 18-year career with the Group, he has held a diverse range of leadership roles in Europe, America and Asia. These include Senior Vice President of Shopper Marketing Channel Development and Senior Vice President, European Production and Packaging, where he oversaw the Group's manufacturing sites in Kladno, Czech Republic and Billund, Denmark. He was also General Manager, LEGO Supply Chain in Hong Kong and Director, Purchasing.

"Carsten is a wonderful additional to our board," stated Steve Chillscyzn, CEO of Evolve Additive Solutions, "his background in additive manufacturing technology and supply chain management as well as his experience with high-quality ABS plastic parts brings years of expertise to our board."

In 2018 Evolve raised $19 million in equity funding from LEGO Ventures, and Stanley Black Decker for its STEP (Selective Thermoplastic Electrophotographic Process) technology.

"I look forward to joining the Evolve team on the next phase of its journey to revolutionize manufacturing through additive technologies. The teams relentless focus on innovation and disruption will offer companies across a range of sectors with more flexible and cost-effective manufacturing solutions," says Carsten Rasmussen.

Evolve's STEP Technology is expected to begin commercial sales in late 2020.

About Evolve Additive Solutions

Evolve Additive Solution is an organization whose mission is to produce innovative manufacturing solutions that enable customers to manufacture in revolutionary new ways. Evolve is pioneering the manufacturing market with technologies and solutions centered around production applications with real-world thermoplastics. Its revolutionary STEP technology and SVP platform will radically improve manufacturing and enable disruptive new business models for organizations by unlocking the full capabilities of Additive Manufacturing. For company updates, follow Evolve on LinkedIn and Twitter. Evolve Additive Solutions is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN with a materials technology center based in Rochester, NY

About the LEGO Group

The LEGO Group's mission is to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow through the power of play. The LEGO System in Play, with its foundation in LEGO bricks, allows children and fans to build and rebuild anything they can imagine.

The LEGO Group was founded in Billund, Denmark in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen, its name derived from the two Danish words LEg GOdt, which mean "Play Well". Today, the LEGO Group remains a family-owned company headquartered in Billund. However, its products are now sold in more than 140 countries worldwide. For more information: www.LEGO.com.

